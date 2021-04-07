 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Page girls soccer player Caroline Hunt and acting head coach Jeff Bateson talk about the Pirates' 3-0 win over Ragsdale
Watch Now: Page girls soccer player Caroline Hunt and acting head coach Jeff Bateson talk about the Pirates' 3-0 win over Ragsdale

Caroline Hunt

Page's Caroline Hunt hits a volley toward the Ragsdale goal during Wednesday night's Metro 4-A girls soccer game at Marion Kirby Stadium. Hunt scored two goals in the Pirates' 3-0 victory.

 WOODY MARSHALL/News & Record

GREENSBORO — It's been a rough few days for the Page girls soccer team since coach Tim Nash died, but the Pirates were back on the field Wednesday night to play Ragsdale.

After honoring Nash with a moment of silence before the game on a field where "Tim" was painted in Page colors, the Pirates defeated Ragsdale 3-0.

Afterward, senior captain Caroline Hunt and acting head coach Jeff Bateson spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about playing to honor Tim Nash.

Interview with Page girls soccer player Caroline Hunt

Interview with Page girls soccer acting head coach Jeff Bateson

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

