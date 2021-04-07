Watch Now: Page girls soccer player Caroline Hunt and acting head coach Jeff Bateson talk about the Pirates' 3-0 win over Ragsdale

GREENSBORO — It's been a rough few days for the Page girls soccer team since coach Tim Nash died, but the Pirates were back on the field Wednesday night to play Ragsdale.
Page girls coach Tim Nash coached club and high school soccer for more than 40 years. Also a published author, he suffered a fatal heart attack after covering a high school football game Friday night for Greensboro.com.
After honoring Nash with a moment of silence before the game on a field where "Tim" was painted in Page colors, the Pirates defeated Ragsdale 3-0.
Afterward, senior captain Caroline Hunt and acting head coach Jeff Bateson spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about playing to honor Tim Nash.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.