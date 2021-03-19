Watch Now: Southeast Guilford's Jalen Fairley talks about his 362-yard rushing night in a 32-14 win at Eastern Guilford

Three things we learned

1. Southeast Guilford is in the driver’s seat in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference. The Falcons are 3-0 in the league and have beaten Southern Alamance and Eastern Guilford. The only thing standing between Southeast and another conference title might be next Friday’s home game against Southern Guilford (2-0, 3-0). Eastern Guilford visits Southern Alamance next Friday and can’t afford another loss if it hopes to grab the conference’s second automatic qualifier to the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.

2. Hezekia Newby was good, but Jalen Fairley was better. On most nights a 183-yard, two-touchdown performance would get top billing. But Fairley nearly doubled Newby’s yardage total with 362. Southeast also got 78 yards and two touchdowns from Fairley’s wingman, fellow senior Deron McQuitty. “It was two great backs going at it tonight” in Fairley and Newby, Aguilar said. “It took Newby awhile to get going, but he had a good game and our O-line played well in spots.”