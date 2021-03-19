Watch Now: Southeast Guilford's Jalen Fairley talks about his 362-yard rushing night in a 32-14 win at Eastern Guilford

Site
Tommy Grayson Field, Gibsonville
Why the Falcons won
After a slow start, Southeast Guilford pounded Eastern Guilford with its ground game. The Falcons ran 52 times for 451 yards, and Jalen Fairley led the way with 362 yards and two touchdowns.
“He has great effort, and the thing that’s great about him is he brings that same effort every single day,” coach Earl Bates said. “That’s what makes him special. He’s better in person than watching him on film. He’s a great running back with great vision.”
Defensively, Southeast stopped the Wildcats on fourth-and-goal from the 2 on Eastern’s second series. “That was a huge momentum change for us,” Bates said.
After the Wildcats scored just 1 minute, 23 seconds into the second half to cut their deficit to 19-7, the Falcons drove 73 yards in 16 plays for a touchdown that put them back in control.
Why the Wildcats lost
Eastern Guilford came up empty on two red-zone trips in the first half and was unable to slow Southeast’s running game. Failing to score on three plays from inside the 2 on their second possession set an unfortunate tone for the Wildcats.
“I know there’s plenty of the game left, but that was a huge, huge play,” Eastern coach Tony Aguilar said. “We feel like (Kamell Smith) was lying in the end zone on second down, but it wasn’t called and we didn’t respond. We had one more chance to punch it in and we didn’t and that’s on us.”
The Wildcats did get a strong game from senior RB Hezekia Newby, but senior QB Kamell Smith struggled (6-of-14 passing, 2 INTs). Four turnovers also didn't help Eastern's cause.
Stars
Southeast Guilford — RB Jalen Fairley 35 carries, 362 yards, 2 TDs; RB Deron McQuitty 11 carries, 78 yards, 2 TDs.
Eastern Guilford — QB Kamell Smith 6-of-14 passing, 64 yards, 2 INTs, 11 carries, 55 yards; RB Hezekia Newby 26 carries, 183 yards, 2 TDs.
The big plays
Southeast Guilford RB Jalen Fairley had 162 of his 268 yards rushing in the first half on two runs. From the shadow of his goal line after a fourth-down stop at the 1, Fairley burst through the line for 82 yards midway through the first quarter. The 5-foot-8, 170-pound senior went 80 yards for the Falcons’ third touchdown with 2:42 left in the second quarter. “You have a breakdown on defense with that kid and he’s gone,” Aguilar said.
Three things we learned
1. Southeast Guilford is in the driver’s seat in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference. The Falcons are 3-0 in the league and have beaten Southern Alamance and Eastern Guilford. The only thing standing between Southeast and another conference title might be next Friday’s home game against Southern Guilford (2-0, 3-0). Eastern Guilford visits Southern Alamance next Friday and can’t afford another loss if it hopes to grab the conference’s second automatic qualifier to the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs.
2. Hezekia Newby was good, but Jalen Fairley was better. On most nights a 183-yard, two-touchdown performance would get top billing. But Fairley nearly doubled Newby’s yardage total with 362. Southeast also got 78 yards and two touchdowns from Fairley’s wingman, fellow senior Deron McQuitty. “It was two great backs going at it tonight” in Fairley and Newby, Aguilar said. “It took Newby awhile to get going, but he had a good game and our O-line played well in spots.”
3. Kamell Smith isn’t himself yet. The Miami (Ohio) signee didn’t have the usual offseason of camps and 7-on-7s and played a key role for Eastern Guilford’s conference championship basketball team. That’s put him behind throwing the football, and it showed Friday night. “He’s only had like 13 practices in terms of the whole scheme,” Aguilar said. “He knows he has to get better in a short amount of time, and in the second half I thought he played a lot better.”
What they said
“We’re a little bit banged up right now. We have to get some guys healthy. We’re going to work hard to get ready for Southern (Guilford) and see what happens.” — Earl Bates, Southeast Guilford coach
“They were good. We were hoping we’d be able to slow them down a little bit; we knew we weren’t going to stop them. … We control our destiny and we’re in a good spot to fight for that second playoff spot. We know that if we win out we’ve got that spot.” — Tony Aguilar, Eastern Guilford coach
Records
Southeast Guilford: 3-0 Mid-Piedmont 3-A, 3-1 overall.
Eastern Guilford: 2-1, 2-1.
Up next
Southeast Guilford: Southern Guilford, March 26.
Eastern Guilford: At Southern Alamance, March 26.
Scoring summary
Southeast Guilford 0 19 7 6 — 32
Eastern Guilford 0 0 7 7 — 14
SE – Jalen Fairley 23 run (pass failed), 2nd, 10:51
SE – Deron McQuitty 25 run (Aidan Bonde kick), 2nd, 4:55
SE – Fairley 80 run (kick failed), 2nd, 2:42
EG – Hezekia Newby 10 run (Perry Sharpe kick), 3rd, 10:37
SE – Adam Douglas 10 pass from Zion Fleming (Bonde kick), 3rd, 1:27
SE – McQuitty 5 run (kick failed), 4th, 8:12
EG – Newby 1 run (Sharpe kick), 4th, 5:09
