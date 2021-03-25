Watch Now: Southern Guilford's Jason Bradley and Southeast Guilford's Earl Bates talk about Friday night's football game

GREENSBORO — Southern Guilford and Southeast Guilford are the leading contenders so far in Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference football. They meet Friday night at Southeast's Bill Slayton Athletic Field.

Coach Jason Bradley's Southern Guilford squad is 3-0, the best start during his tenure with the Storm. Southern faces one-time Storm coach Earl Bates and Southeast Guilford with first place in the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference on the line. Both coaches spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Friday night's matchup: