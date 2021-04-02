 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Southwest Guilford's Chuck Doak and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their football teams' games Friday night
Watch Now: Southwest Guilford's Chuck Doak and Grimsley's Darryl Brown preview their football teams' games Friday night

Southwest Guilford coach Chuck Doak talks with his players in a hallway outside the locker room before their game against Dudley in High Point on Oct. 18, 2019. The teams meet again Friday night in a key Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference game.

There's a lot at stake this week as area high school football heads into Week 6 of a seven-game regular season. 

Scouting high school football: Week 6

Southwest Guilford coach Chuck Doak's Cowboys (3-0, 4-1) are unbeaten in the Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference as they prepare to travel to Dudley (2-1, 4-1). Grimsley coach Darryl Brown's Whirlies (2-0, 4-0) can wrap up the Metro 4-A Conference title when they travel to Jamestown to face Ragsdale (1-1, 2-3).

Both coaches spoke with Greensboro.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and Friday night's matchups:

Interview with Southwest Guilford football coach Chuck Doak

Interview with Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown
Grimsley coach Darryl Brown has Whirlies unbeaten as they prepare to face Ragsdale on Friday night in a Metro 4-A Conference football game in Jamestown.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

