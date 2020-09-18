Weather impacts 7-on-7 flag football league

The NC Fusion 7-on-7 flag football league has postponed tonight's games at the Kernersville YMCA, but games scheduled for BB&T Sports Park in Bermuda Run will be played.

Gary Gartner, director of community development for the Fusion, said games scheduled to be played tonight at the Kernersville Y have been postponed to Oct. 17 or Oct. 23 because of wet fields. Games at BB&T Sports Park can be played as scheduled because the fields at that venue are artificial turf.

Spectators at BB&T Sports Park will be limited to players' families to limit the potential spread of the COVID-19 virus, Gartner said, and an admission fee of $10 per car or $5 per person will be charged.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.