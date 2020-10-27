Wesleyan finishes third in NCISAA girls golf

BROWNS SUMMIT — Gabriela Cruz finished second overall and helped lead Wesleyan to a third-place finish in Division A on Monday at the NCISAA girls golf championships.
Cruz, a senior, shot 1-under-par 71 to finish four strokes behind Amanda Sambach of Concord Cannon School on the Bryan Park Players course. Wesleyan finished with a three-player total of 26-over 242, 14 strokes behind team champion North Raleigh Christian.
In Group AA, Forsyth Country Day finished third in a four-team field with a three-player total of 50-over 266. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day won the title with a 15-over 231 total.
DIVISION A
Team (top three)
1. North Raleigh Christian 228
2. Durham Academy 236
3. Wesleyan 242
Individuals
Top three
1. Amanda Sambach (Concord Cannon School), 67; 2. Gabriela Cruz (Wesleyan), 71; 3. Kiera Bartholomew (North Raleigh Christian), 73.
Other Wesleyan golfers
T6. Macie Burcham, 76; 27. Molly Jardina, 95; 38. Carrington Lovelace, 95.
DIVISION AA
Team
1. Goldsboro Wayne Country Day 231
2. Southern Pines O'Neal School 242
3. Forsyth Country Day 266
4. Wilmington Cape Fear Academy 287
Individuals
Top three
1. Alexsandra Lapple (O'Neal), 72; T2. Grayson Warren (Belhaven Pungo Christian) and Karsyn Roberts (Wayne Country Day), 73.
Area golfers
T8. Madison Dail (Westchester), 84; 13. Ava Gutshall (Forsyth Country Day), 88; T14. Ana Calderon and Sophie Scherer (Forsyth Country Day), 89; T21. Charlotte Martin (Westchester) and Jeannie Reed (Forsyth Country Day), 103.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
