Westchester leads the area pack at NCISAA cross country championships

CHARLOTTE — Westchester's Cruz Helsing was the top area individual and the Westchester girls were the top area team at the NCISAA cross country championships, which concluded Monday.
Helsing finished second in the boys Class 2-A race in 17 minutes, 19.9 seconds on the 5K course at Charlotte's McAlpine Park. The Westchester girls placed second in Class 2-A with a team score of 100, 21 points behind Raleigh Trinity.
RESULTS
At Larry McAfee XC Course, McAlpine Creek Park, Charlotte
5K
CLASS 4-A
BOYS
Top three teams
1. Charlotte Providence Day 51
2. Cary Academy 70
3. Matthews Covenant Day 84
Area teams
11. Greensboro Day 328
12. Wesleyan 331
Area individuals
24. Nathan Zavala (Wes), 17 minutes, 29.5 seconds; 35. Oliver Kreimer (GDS), 17:53.6; 51. Logan Hayes (GDS) 18:51.8; 70. Sterling Sharpe (GDS), 19:53.5; 77. Kellen Lundy (Wes), 20:16.8; 78. Davidson Dew (Wes), 20:18.0; 79. Isaac Hoots (Wes), 20:19.2; 81. Jones Barber (Wes), 20:29.1; 85. Adam Arnold (GDS), 20:43.4; 87. Ethan Ruble (Wes), 21:05.7; 93. Aaron Feng (GDS), 21:49.7; 96. Jack Phillips (GDS), 22:40.0; 98. Grant Lindsay (GDS), 23:13.0; 99. Ethan Hoots (Wes), 23:17.5.
GIRLS
Top three teams
1. Charlotte Latin 66
2. Charlotte Country Day 70
3. Charlotte Providence Day 79
Area teams
8. Greensboro Day 215
15. Wesleyan 464
Area individuals
29. Lucy Eggleston (GDS), 20 minutes, 57.9 seconds; 31. Claire McDowell (GDS), 21:23.8; 46. Mae Moody (GDS), 22:39.2; 49. Lily Barg (GDS), 22:51.2; 57. Eden Reitnour (Wes), 23:16.9; 60. Elliott Porter (GDS), 23:31.0; 65. Winston Cimino (GDS), 23:41.0; 88. Gretchen Cimino (GDS), 25:46.2; 97. Ava Nicholson (Wes), 27:20.0; 101. Gabby Johnson (Wes), 28:54.4; 104. Hannah Giordan (Wes), 31:04.7; 105. Rebekah Ray (Wes), 31:38.4
CLASS 3-A
BOYS
Top three teams
1. Gaston Christian 71
2. Cary Christian 78
3. Wilmington Coastal Christian 101
Area teams
7. Forsyth Country Day 165
13. High Point Christian 355
Area individuals
13. James Snyder (FCDS), 17 minutes, 29.5 seconds; 16. Cole Johnson (HPCA), 17:46.8; 20. Sam Scott (FCDS), 17:58.9; 43. Andrew Mitchell (FCDS), 18:55.1; 46. Harrison Pike (FCDS), 18:58.0; 47. Ryan Reynolds (FCDS), 18:58.5; 50. Elliot Sullivan (FCDS), 19:05.8; 62. Landon Williams (FCDS), 19:52.7; 85. Josh Ellas (HPCA), 21:15.9; 89. Ben McDonald (HPCA), 21:39.9; 93. Ayden Stack (HPCA), 23:43.4; 94. Thomas Hardy (HPCA), 23:51.7; 95. Brennan Basil (HPCA), 24:41.9.
GIRLS
Top three teams
1. Asheville Carolina Day 41
2. Cary Christian 81
3. Asheville School 83
Area teams
5. Forsyth Country Day 133
13. High Point Christian 371
Area individuals
2. Abby Morris (Calvary Day), 19 minutes, 2.9 seconds; 22. Nicky Chung (FCDS), 21:28.1; 23. Catherine Mitchell (FCDS), 21:29.2; 28. Mackenzie Moore (FCDS), 22:05.4; 32. Lilirose Caty (FCDS), 22:21.0; 45. Josine Sindram (FCDS), 23:21.3; 54. Juliana Rocha Lima (FCDS), 23:46.9; 65. Katelyn Reed (FCDS), 24:28.1; 66. Mallory Richardson (Calvary Day), 24:32.4; 76. Carson Keifer (HPCA), 26:07.3; 80. Maren Cox (HPCA), 26:41.5; 84. Lillie Sink (HPCA), 26:59.9; 85. Morgan Hartman (HPCA), 27:07.9; 87. Rebekah Ewing (Calvary Day), 27:13.2; 97. Georgia Dorn (HPCA), 32:38.8.
CLASS 2-A
BOYS
Top three teams
1. Davidson Day 90
2. Durham Trinity 130
3. Apex Thales 133
Area teams
7. Caldwell 206
10. Westchester 261
22. Salem Baptist 618
Area individuals
2. Cruz Helsing (West), 17 minutes, 19.9 seconds; 3. Caleb Bayne (West), 17:31.1; 15. Parker Jenkins (Cald), 18:57.9; 32. Connor Apple (West), 19:36.5; 34. Luke Collins (Cald), 19:38.8; 39. Kieran Rayfield (Cald), 19:50.4; 57. Sean Murphy (Cald), 20:37.5; 72. Sam Binder (Cald), 21:05.2; 96. Jackson Smith (Cald), 21:56.8; 102. Joshua Bayne (West), 22:12.7; 116. Jalen Kimbrough (Sal), 22:57.3; 118. Caiden Morrison (Sal), 23:03.7; 133. Ross Gordon (Sal), 24:06.4; 134; Noah Wooden (Cald), 24:11.3; 140. Finn Fleming (West), 24:42.4; 146; Frantz Pierre (Sal), 25:20.7; 154. James McGovern (Sal), 29:54.5; 155. Daniel Holladay (Sal), 29:54.7.
GIRLS
Top three teams
1. Raleigh Trinity 79
2. Westchester 100
3. Apex Thales 118
Other area teams
6. Caldwell 149
Area individuals
5. Ali Schwartz (West), 20 minutes, 51.9 seconds; 6. Olivia Furst (Cald), 20:53.0; 9. Fiona Konig (Cald), 21:31.2; 11. Grace Evans (West), 21:45.7; 12. Courtney Sanders (Cald), 22:00.8; 23. Anna Sloan Culp (West), 23:27.3; 27. Kate Dyson (West), 23:36.3; 44. Addison Chapman (West), 24:29.3; 59. Katie Grace Lavelle (West), 25:25.7; 63. Sophia Singer (West), 25:35.7; 70. Olivia Dedona (Cald), 26:04.8; 73. Alaina Scott (Cald), 26:16.8; 86. Hartley Kupiec (Cald), 26:53.6; 120. Lily Hulsman (Cald), 36:02.1.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!