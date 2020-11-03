 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westchester leads the area pack at NCISAA cross country championships
0 comments

Westchester leads the area pack at NCISAA cross country championships

{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLOTTE — Westchester's Cruz Helsing was the top area individual and the Westchester girls were the top area team at the NCISAA cross country championships, which concluded Monday.

Helsing finished second in the boys Class 2-A race in 17 minutes, 19.9 seconds on the 5K course at Charlotte's McAlpine Park. The Westchester girls placed second in Class 2-A with a team score of 100, 21 points behind Raleigh Trinity.

RESULTS

At Larry McAfee XC Course, McAlpine Creek Park, Charlotte

5K

CLASS 4-A

BOYS

Top three teams

1. Charlotte Providence Day     51

2. Cary Academy                    70

3. Matthews Covenant Day      84

Area teams

11. Greensboro Day               328

12. Wesleyan                         331

Area individuals

24. Nathan Zavala (Wes), 17 minutes, 29.5 seconds; 35. Oliver Kreimer (GDS), 17:53.6; 51. Logan Hayes (GDS) 18:51.8; 70. Sterling Sharpe (GDS), 19:53.5; 77. Kellen Lundy (Wes), 20:16.8; 78. Davidson Dew (Wes), 20:18.0; 79. Isaac Hoots (Wes), 20:19.2; 81. Jones Barber (Wes), 20:29.1; 85. Adam Arnold (GDS), 20:43.4; 87. Ethan Ruble (Wes), 21:05.7; 93. Aaron Feng (GDS), 21:49.7; 96. Jack Phillips (GDS), 22:40.0; 98. Grant Lindsay (GDS), 23:13.0; 99. Ethan Hoots (Wes), 23:17.5.

GIRLS

Top three teams

1. Charlotte Latin                  66

2. Charlotte Country Day       70

3. Charlotte Providence Day   79

Area teams

8. Greensboro Day               215

15. Wesleyan                       464

Area individuals

29. Lucy Eggleston (GDS), 20 minutes, 57.9 seconds; 31. Claire McDowell (GDS), 21:23.8; 46. Mae Moody (GDS), 22:39.2; 49. Lily Barg (GDS), 22:51.2; 57. Eden Reitnour (Wes), 23:16.9; 60. Elliott Porter (GDS), 23:31.0; 65. Winston Cimino (GDS), 23:41.0; 88. Gretchen Cimino (GDS), 25:46.2; 97. Ava Nicholson (Wes), 27:20.0; 101. Gabby Johnson (Wes), 28:54.4; 104. Hannah Giordan (Wes), 31:04.7; 105. Rebekah Ray (Wes), 31:38.4

CLASS 3-A

BOYS

Top three teams

1. Gaston Christian                        71

2. Cary Christian                           78

3. Wilmington Coastal Christian     101

Area teams

7. Forsyth Country Day                 165

13. High Point Christian                355

Area individuals

13. James Snyder (FCDS), 17 minutes, 29.5 seconds; 16. Cole Johnson (HPCA), 17:46.8; 20. Sam Scott (FCDS), 17:58.9; 43. Andrew Mitchell (FCDS), 18:55.1; 46. Harrison Pike (FCDS), 18:58.0; 47. Ryan Reynolds (FCDS), 18:58.5; 50. Elliot Sullivan (FCDS), 19:05.8; 62. Landon Williams (FCDS), 19:52.7; 85. Josh Ellas (HPCA), 21:15.9; 89. Ben McDonald (HPCA), 21:39.9; 93. Ayden Stack (HPCA), 23:43.4; 94. Thomas Hardy (HPCA), 23:51.7; 95. Brennan Basil (HPCA), 24:41.9.

GIRLS

Top three teams

1. Asheville Carolina Day      41

2. Cary Christian                  81

3. Asheville School               83

Area teams

5. Forsyth Country Day       133

13. High Point Christian       371

Area individuals

2. Abby Morris (Calvary Day), 19 minutes, 2.9 seconds; 22. Nicky Chung (FCDS), 21:28.1; 23. Catherine Mitchell (FCDS), 21:29.2; 28. Mackenzie Moore (FCDS), 22:05.4; 32. Lilirose Caty (FCDS), 22:21.0; 45. Josine Sindram (FCDS), 23:21.3; 54. Juliana Rocha Lima (FCDS), 23:46.9; 65. Katelyn Reed (FCDS), 24:28.1; 66. Mallory Richardson (Calvary Day), 24:32.4; 76. Carson Keifer (HPCA), 26:07.3; 80. Maren Cox (HPCA), 26:41.5; 84. Lillie Sink (HPCA), 26:59.9; 85. Morgan Hartman (HPCA), 27:07.9; 87. Rebekah Ewing (Calvary Day), 27:13.2; 97. Georgia Dorn (HPCA), 32:38.8.

CLASS 2-A

BOYS

Top three teams

1. Davidson Day        90

2. Durham Trinity     130

3. Apex Thales         133

Area teams

7. Caldwell             206

10. Westchester      261    

22. Salem Baptist    618

Area individuals

2. Cruz Helsing (West), 17 minutes, 19.9 seconds; 3. Caleb Bayne (West), 17:31.1; 15. Parker Jenkins (Cald), 18:57.9; 32. Connor Apple (West), 19:36.5; 34. Luke Collins (Cald), 19:38.8; 39. Kieran Rayfield (Cald), 19:50.4; 57. Sean Murphy (Cald), 20:37.5; 72. Sam Binder (Cald), 21:05.2; 96. Jackson Smith (Cald), 21:56.8; 102. Joshua Bayne (West), 22:12.7; 116. Jalen Kimbrough (Sal), 22:57.3; 118. Caiden Morrison (Sal), 23:03.7; 133. Ross Gordon (Sal), 24:06.4; 134; Noah Wooden (Cald), 24:11.3; 140. Finn Fleming (West), 24:42.4; 146; Frantz Pierre (Sal), 25:20.7; 154. James McGovern (Sal), 29:54.5; 155. Daniel Holladay (Sal), 29:54.7.

GIRLS

Top three teams

1. Raleigh Trinity      79

2. Westchester        100

3. Apex Thales        118

Other area teams

6. Caldwell              149

Area individuals

5. Ali Schwartz (West), 20 minutes, 51.9 seconds; 6. Olivia Furst (Cald), 20:53.0; 9. Fiona Konig (Cald), 21:31.2; 11. Grace Evans (West), 21:45.7; 12. Courtney Sanders (Cald), 22:00.8; 23. Anna Sloan Culp (West), 23:27.3; 27. Kate Dyson (West), 23:36.3; 44. Addison Chapman (West), 24:29.3; 59. Katie Grace Lavelle (West), 25:25.7; 63. Sophia Singer (West), 25:35.7; 70. Olivia Dedona (Cald), 26:04.8; 73. Alaina Scott (Cald), 26:16.8; 86. Hartley Kupiec (Cald), 26:53.6; 120. Lily Hulsman (Cald), 36:02.1. 

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News