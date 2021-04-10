Western Alamance outlasts weather delay and Northern Guilford to win overtime epic, 40-34

The score was 7-7 when lightning began to flash near Johnny Roscoe Stadium at 7:21 p.m. with 4:24 to play in the first quarter. After periodic lightning strikes near Northern Guilford and some torrential rain and wind, the teams were finally able to return to the field for warmups around 10:15 as most of the crowd of about 700 returned to the stands.

The Nighthawks had scored just before the delay, so they kicked off to resume the game at 10:31. Both teams had their share of big plays, but after four quarters they were tied at 34.

Northern got the ball first in overtime, but a 10-yard holding penalty on first down put the Nighthawks in a hole and they missed a field-goal attempt. Western then took over and drove 10 yards in three plays to end what will go down as an epic football game at 12:59 a.m.

The Warriors stormed the scoreboard end of the field, where the overtime had been played, and the Nighthawks stood in disbelief at the outcome and at what they’d just been a part of for nearly six hours.

When told the game had ended just before 1 a.m., Northern coach Erik Westberg asked incredulously, “Is that what time it is?”

When the game and the night were finally over, both coaches could reflect on what they’d seen.