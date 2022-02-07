Western Guilford looking for AD and football coach

GREENSBORO — A tumultuous January has left Western Guilford looking for an athletics director and a football coach.

Chris Causey, a Western alumnus and former Hornets football and baseball coach, retired Jan. 31 after 6½ years in that role, according to Guilford County Schools officials. Brian Terwilliger, Western's football coach since January 2018, resigned Jan. 3, GCS said.

Jerrod Harris, a former Hornets boys basketball coach, is serving as interim athletics director. Harris was coach from 2011-20 before stepping down to serve as assistant AD to Causey.

Causey spent 23 years as a coach at Western before giving up those duties in July 2015 to become AD. (Guilford County Schools does not allow its high school athletics directors to also coach.) His Hornets football teams went 61-92.

Terwilliger's Western teams went 9-28 overall and 4-18 in conference play during his four seasons as coach. The Hornets' best year was 2019, when they got off to a 4-2 start before fading to 5-6 and just missing the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. Western never won more than one conference game in a season during his tenure.

There is some urgency to fill the football vacancy with the NCHSAA's spring skill development period scheduled to begin in mid-April. Terwilliger's successor will want to have most if not all of his staff in place by then.

