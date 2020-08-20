WHAT MIGHT HAVE BEEN: Friday night lights are off this week

Friday would have been opening night for the 2020 high school football season in the Triad. With the NCHSAA season delayed until at least February and the NCISAA season still uncertain, here are some things we’re thinking about:
WHAT WE’RE MISSING
• Friday night lights. The teams, the bands, the cheerleaders, the crowds … There’s a reason Hollywood makes movies and TV shows about high school football. It won’t be quite the same in February, but it will still mean just as much to the players and coaches.
• Non-conference rivalry games. With football teams limited to seven regular-season games by the NCHSAA, we might not see some of the non-conference matchups we’ve come to love. Among the games in jeopardy are Andrews-High Point Central, Dudley-Page, East Forsyth-Grimsley, High Point Central-Southwest Guilford, Northern Guilford-Northwest Guilford and Northwest Guilford-Southwest Guilford.
• The new kids. Every year a freshman or two bursts onto the scene on the way to bigger things. Three years ago it was Dudley DT Payton Page. Two years ago it was Grimsley DT Travis Shaw and Dudley WR/KR Mekhi Wall. Last season, it was Reidsville WR/DB Tamir Johnson. Who’s next?
LINGERING QUESTIONS
• Three-peats? East Forsyth (Class 4-A) and Reidsville (2-A) each won a second consecutive NCHSAA state championship in 2019. With outstanding quarterbacks returning – Coastal Carolina recruit Ty Lyles for East Forsyth and Wofford recruit Kyle Pinnix for Reidsville, both teams were primed for another title run. But will both passers be around in the spring?
• Who else will leave early for college? East Forsyth will lose WR/DB Micah Crowell (N.C. State) and Glenn will be without LB Raneiria Dillworth (North Carolina), DE Jahvaree Ritzie (North Carolina) and DB Jahad Scales (Old Dominion) when the spring season rolls around. The biggest question mark remaining is Dudley DT Payton Page (Clemson), one of the nation’s top 50 recruits.
• How will the new coaches fare? If past performance is any indication of future returns, old Reidsville friends Earl Bates (Southeast Guilford) and Doug Robertson (Page) will be just fine. Both have led other schools on deep playoff runs and inherit programs with strong foundations. Mark Raynor takes over from Bates at Northeast Guilford and has talent back from a playoff team. The challenge will be greater for Tony McCants (McMichael), Marcello Royal (Smith) and Jacob Sheffield (High Point Central), who inherit struggling programs.
WHAT’S NEXT?
• Spring football. Well, more like winter/spring football with practices scheduled to start Feb. 8 and games Feb. 26 for NCHSAA schools. What will the weather be like? How many top players will graduate and enroll early in college? What will the playoffs look like? Stay tuned.
• A fall season for private schools? The NCISAA still plans to start playing football in late September, but that’s contingent upon Gov. Roy Cooper moving the state to Phase Three of reopening. If that doesn’t happen in time, expect to see High Point Christian playing in the spring, too.
• Realignment. Oh, yeah, that thing fans, coaches and ADs lose hair and sleep over is still out there. NCHSAA bylaws require that schools be realigned by enrollment every four years, so it’s happening one way or the other during this school year. It’s just taken a backseat to COVID-19.
