What we've learned, and what we haven't, in the 2022 high school football season

After a wild Week 2 of the high school football season for area teams, it’s time to look at what we already know and what we don’t know yet:

WHAT WE KNOW

Grimsley is the team to beat: The Whirlies rolled 44-7 at Clayton to open the season, but their 40-34 win over Reagan on Friday night said a lot more about their toughness. Grimsley, breaking in two new quarterbacks this season, struggled to move the ball through the air, but sophomore RB Mitchell Summers has been a revelation and senior LB/RB Khalil Stimpson is always there to get the tough yards. If Grimsley can get its passing game going and tighten things up on defense, this is a team that can run the table again in the Metro 4-A and go deep in the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs.

The Metro 4-A is improving: It’s not just the progress Page has made under Doug Robertson that was validated with a 22-14 win over Reidsville. It’s the way Southeast Guilford beat Dudley on the road and Northwest Guilford held its own at East Forsyth, and Northern Guilford hasn’t slipped despite losing an outstanding senior class. Western Guilford still has some work to do after failing to score in its first two games and Ragsdale is also 0-2, but Southwest Guilford isn’t far from joining the contenders in what promises to be a very interesting race.

Dudley is still the class of the Mid-State 3-A: Sure, a home loss to Southeast Guilford was an alarm bell and a visit Friday night by the only team to beat Dudley last season, Durham Hillside, should have the Panthers’ attention. But this is still a Dudley team that has DT Logan Wright, ATH R.J. Baker, WR Nasir Newkirk and a host of other players who would start for any team in the Triad. And the team considered to be the strongest challenge to the Panthers’ dominance of the league, Eastern Guilford, is 0-2 and has given up 85 points.

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW

Are Andrews, Morehead and Northeast Guilford for real? The Red Raiders, Panthers and Rams combined for five wins last season. They’ve got six after Week 2 with all three at 2-0. Favorable schedules have helped – their opponents are a combined 1-11 – but this is definitely progress. Andrews will get a serious test this week when former Page coach Kevin Gillespie brings a strong Thomasville team to Simeon Stadium. Meanwhile, Morehead and Northeast meet in Eden, so one of those two teams will have its first loss after Friday night.

What’s wrong with Reidsville? The Rams hadn’t lost a regular-season road game since 2014 (Northern Guilford) before they fell Friday night at Page. What was most concerning was Reidsville’s inability to get off the field defensively or to run the ball effectively. (Page outgained the Rams’ 319 yard to 49 on the ground.) We’ll know more about whether the Page game was an anomaly or a sign of things to come after a very good Eastern Alamance team with a great RB, Tyrek Samuel, goes to Community Stadium on Sept. 9, but the last time Reidsville lost a regular-season game – in 2019 to East Surry – the Rams won the Class 2-AA title.

Who will be the HSXtra.com players of the year? On the offensive side, Northern Guilford QB Jack Mercer has picked up right where he left off as a junior last season, completing 33 of 49 passes for 637 yards and six touchdowns with two interceptions, and he’s also run for 183 yards and two TDs. Grimsley sophomore RB Mitchell Summers has 387 yards and four TDs on 40 carries for nearly 10 yards per rush. Northwest Guilford QB Tanner Ballou has thrown for 481 yards and six TDs, and Dudley ATH R.J. Baker isn’t likely to stay this quiet (81 yards rushing, 64 yards receiving, TD) for long. On defense, three linemen have stood out pressuring the quarterback, with Morehead’s Gavin Moore ranking second in the state in sacks, with six, and Southeast Guilford’s Aaron Brown (5) and Dudley’s Logan Wright (3½, 8 TFLs) not far behind.