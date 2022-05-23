 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Who will your team play? Triad high school football schedules for the 2022 season

  • 0
HSExtra-football.jpg

All kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

METRO 4-A

GRIMSLEY

Aug. 19: At Clayton, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Reagan

Sept. 2: Off

Sept. 9: Southern Pines Pinecrest

Sept. 16: At Southeast Guilford

Sept. 23: Northwest Guilford

Sept. 30: At Western Guilford

Oct. 7: At Ragsdale

Oct. 14: Southwest Guilford

Oct. 21: At Page

Oct. 28: Northern Guilford

NORTHERN GUILFORD

Aug. 19: At Eastern Guilford

Aug. 26: Smith

Sept. 2: Eastern Alamance

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: Ragsdale

Sept. 23: At Southeast Guilford

Sept. 30: Southwest Guilford

Oct. 7: At Northwest Guilford

Oct. 14: Page

Oct. 21: At Western Guilford

Oct. 28: At Grimsley

NORTHWEST GUILFORD

Aug. 19: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: North Davidson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At Western Guilford

Sept. 23: At Grimsley

Sept. 30: Page

Oct. 7: Northern Guilford

Oct. 14: At Ragsdale

Oct. 21: At Southeast Guilford

Oct. 28: Southwest Guilford

PAGE

Aug. 19: Dudley

Aug. 26: Reidsville

Sept. 2: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At Southwest Guilford

Sept. 23: Ragsdale

Sept. 30: At Northwest Guilford

Oct. 7: Western Guilford

Oct. 14: At Northern Guilford

Oct. 21: Grimsley

Oct. 28: Southeast Guilford

RAGSDALE

Aug. 19: At Northeast Guilford

Aug. 26: Glenn

Sept. 2: At Oak Grove

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At Northern Guilford

Sept. 23: At Page

Sept. 30: Southeast Guilford

Oct. 7: Grimsley

Oct. 14: Northwest Guilford

Oct. 21: At Southwest Guilford

Oct. 28: Western Guilford

SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

Aug. 19: Southern Guilford

Aug. 26: At Dudley

Sept. 2: Off

Sept. 9: Durham Jordan

Sept. 16: Grimsley

Sept. 23: Northern Guilford

Sept. 30: At Ragsdale

Oct. 7: Southwest Guilford

Oct. 14: At Western Guilford

Oct. 21: Northwest Guilford

Oct. 28: At Page

SOUTHWEST GUILFORD

Aug. 19: Oak Grove

Aug. 26: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: High Point Central

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: Page

Sept. 23: Western Guilford

Sept. 30: At Northern Guilford

Oct. 7: At Southeast Guilford

Oct. 14: At Grimsley

Oct. 21: Ragsdale

Oct. 28: At Northwest Guilford

WESTERN GUILFORD

Aug. 19: Morehead

Aug. 26: Northeast Guilford

Sept. 2: At Southern Guilford

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: Northwest Guilford

Sept. 23: At Southwest Guilford

Sept. 30: Grimsley

Oct. 7: At Page

Oct. 14: Southwest Guilford

Oct. 21: Northern Guilford

Oct. 28: At Ragsdale

CENTRAL PIEDMONT 4-A

DAVIE COUNTY

Aug. 19: At Mooresville, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: West Rowan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: At North Davidson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Reagan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: At West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: At Parkland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Glenn, 7 p.m.

EAST FORSYTH

Aug. 19: Northwest Guilford, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: At Rolesville, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Off

Sept. 9: South Iredell, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Reagan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: Davie County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: Parkland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: At Glenn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

GLENN

Aug. 19: Fayetteville Terry Sanford, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: At Ragsdale

Sept. 2: Charlotte Chambers, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At Parkland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: Reagan, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: At Davie County, 7 p.m.

MOUNT TABOR

Aug. 19: Richmond, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: At North Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Page, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: At Davie County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: At Glenn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: Reagan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Parkland, 7 p.m.

PARKLAND

Aug. 19: South Rowan, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Off

Sept. 2: Winston-Salem Prep, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: At Andrews

Sept. 16: Glenn, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: At West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: At Reagan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: Davie County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

REAGAN

Aug. 19: North Davidson

Aug. 26: At Grimsley

Sept. 2: Charlotte Myers Park, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: At Glenn, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: At Davie County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Parkland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: At Reynolds, 7 p.m.

REYNOLDS

Aug. 19: At High Point Central, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Southwest Guilford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: At Northwest Guilford, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At Davie County, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: At Parkland, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: Glenn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: At West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Reagan, 7 p.m.

WEST FORSYTH

Aug. 19: At Asheville Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Oak Grove, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Matthews Weddington, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At Mount Tabor, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: Parkland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: At Glenn, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: At Reagan, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Davie County, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: At East Forsyth, 7 p.m.

MID-STATE 3-A

ATKINS

Aug. 19: At Walkertown

Aug. 26: Carver, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: TBA

Sept. 9: TBA

Sept. 16: At Smith

Sept. 23: At Dudley

Sept. 30: Southern Guilford

Oct. 7: Eastern Guilford

Oct. 14: At Northeast Guilford

Oct. 21: At High Point Central

Oct. 28: Rockingham County

DUDLEY

Aug. 19: At Page

Aug. 26: Southeast Guilford

Sept. 2: Durham Hillside

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At High Point Central

Sept. 23: Atkins

Sept. 30: At Smith

Oct. 7: At Northeast Guilford

Oct. 14: Rockingham County

Oct. 21: At Southern Guilford

Oct. 28: Eastern Guilford

EASTERN GUILFORD

Aug. 19: Northern Guilford

Aug. 26: At Williams

Sept. 2: At Western Alamance

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: Northeast Guilford

Sept. 23: At High Point Central

Sept. 30: Rockingham County

Oct. 7: At Atkins

Oct. 14: Southern Guilford

Oct. 21: At Smith

Oct. 28: At Dudley

HIGH POINT CENTRAL

Aug. 19: Reynolds, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: Andrews, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: At Southwest Guilford

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: Dudley

Sept. 23: Eastern Guilford

Sept. 30: At Northeast Guilford

Oct. 7: At Rockingham County

Oct. 14: At Smith

Oct. 21: Atkins

Oct. 28: At Southern Guilford

NORTHEAST GUILFORD

Aug. 19: Ragsdale

Aug. 26: At Western Guilford

Sept. 2: At Morehead

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At Eastern Guilford

Sept. 23: At Southern Guilford

Sept. 30: High Point Central

Oct. 7: Dudley

Oct. 14: Atkins

Oct. 21: At Rockingham County

Oct. 28: Smith

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY

Aug. 19: At McMichael

Aug. 26: Morehead

Sept. 2: At Reidsville

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: Southern Guilford

Sept. 23: Smith

Sept. 30: At Eastern Guilford

Oct. 7: High Point Central

Oct. 14: At Dudley

Oct. 21: Northeast Guilford

Oct. 28: At Atkins

SMITH

Aug. 19: Andrews

Aug. 26: At Northern Guilford

Sept. 2: TBA

Sept. 9: TBA

Sept. 16: Atkins

Sept. 23: At Rockingham County

Sept. 30: Dudley

Oct. 7: At Southern Guilford

Oct. 14: High Point Central

Oct. 21: Eastern Guilford

Oct. 28: At Northeast Guilford

SOUTHERN GUILFORD

Aug. 19: At Southeast Guilford

Aug. 26: At Providence Grove

Sept. 2: Western Guilford

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At Rockingham County

Sept. 23: Northeast Guilford

Sept. 30: At Atkins

Oct. 7: Smith

Oct. 14: At Eastern Guilford

Oct. 21: Dudley

Oct. 28: High Point Central

MID-PIEDMONT 3-A

Area teams

NORTH DAVIDSON

Aug. 19: At Reagan

Aug. 26: At Northwest Guilford

Sept. 2: Davie County

Sept. 9: East Rowan

Sept. 16: Asheville

Sept. 23: Off

Sept. 30: At Montgomery Central

Oct. 7: Oak Grove

Oct. 14: At Asheboro

Oct. 21: At Central Davidson

Oct. 28: Ledford

OAK GROVE

Aug. 19: At Southwest Guilford

Aug. 26: At West Forsyth, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Ragsdale

Sept. 9: Lexington

Sept. 16: West Stanly

Sept. 23: Off

Sept. 30: At Asheboro

Oct. 7: At North Davidson

Oct. 14: Ledford

Oct. 21: At Montgomery Central

Oct. 28: Central Davidson

MID-STATE 2-A

ANDREWS

Aug. 19: At Smith

Aug. 26: High Point Central, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: TBA

Sept. 9: Parkland

Sept. 16: At Reidsville

Sept. 23: McMichael

Sept. 30: At North Forsyth

Oct. 7: West Stokes

Oct. 14: At Morehead

Oct. 21: Off

Oct. 28: Walkertown

McMICHAEL

Aug. 19: Rockingham County

Aug. 26: Bartlett Yancey

Sept. 2: At South Stokes

Sept. 9: At Carver, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: West Stokes

Sept. 23: At Andrews

Sept. 30: Off

Oct. 7: At Morehead

Oct. 14: Walkertown

Oct. 21: Reidsville

Oct. 28: At North Forsyth

MOREHEAD

Aug. 19: At Western Guilford

Aug. 26: At Rockingham County

Sept. 2: Northeast Guilford

Sept. 9: Martinsville (Va.)

Sept. 16: North Forsyth

Sept. 23: Off

Sept. 30: At West Stokes

Oct. 7: McMichael

Oct. 14: Andrews

Oct. 21: At Walkertown

Oct. 28: At Reidsville

NORTH FORSYTH

Aug. 19: At Forbush

Aug. 26: Mount Tabor

Sept. 2: Lexington

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At Morehead

Sept. 23: Reidsville

Sept. 30: Andrews

Oct. 7: At Walkertown

Oct. 14: North Surry

Oct. 21: At West Stokes

Oct. 28: McMichael

REIDSVILLE

Aug. 19: At Western Alamance

Aug. 26: At Page

Sept. 2: Rockingham County

Sept. 9: Eastern Alamance

Sept. 16: Andrews

Sept. 23: At North Forsyth

Sept. 30: Walkertown

Oct. 7: Off

Oct. 14: At West Stokes

Oct. 21: At McMichael

Oct. 28: Morehead

WALKERTOWN

Aug. 19: Atkins

Aug. 26: At Lexington

Sept. 2: Eastern Randolph

Sept. 9: Winston-Salem Prep, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Off

Sept. 23: West Stokes

Sept. 30: At Reidsville

Oct. 7: North Forsyth

Oct. 14: At McMichael

Oct. 21: Morehead

Oct. 28: At Andrews

WEST STOKES

Aug. 19: South Stokes

Aug. 26: At North Surry

Sept. 2: East Surry

Sept. 9: Off

Sept. 16: At McMichael

Sept. 23: At Walkertown

Sept. 30: Morehead

Oct. 7: At Andrews

Oct. 14: Reidsville

Oct. 21: North Forsyth

Oct. 28: At Galax (Va.)

CATAWBA SHORES 2-A/1-A

Area teams

BISHOP McGUINNESS

Aug. 19: Greenville Pope John Paul II, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: At South Stokes

Sept. 2: Graham, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: At North Raleigh Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: At Community School of Davidson, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: Carver, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Off

Oct. 7: At Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: At Winston-Salem Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Huntersville Christ the King, 7 p.m.

CARVER

Aug. 19: At North Moore, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: At Atkins, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Gastonia Highland Tech, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: McMichael, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Huntersville Christ the King, 7 p.m.

Sept. 23: At Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Community School of Davidson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: Off

Oct. 14: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: At Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: At Winston-Salem Prep, 7 p.m.

WINSTON-SALEM PREP

All home games at Atkins HS

Aug. 19: Off

Aug. 26: At Lake Norman Charter, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: At Parkland, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: At Walkertown, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Off

Sept. 23: Mooresville Pine Lake Prep, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29: Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter, 7 p.m.

Oct. 7: At Community School of Davidson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Huntersville Christ the King, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Carver, 7 p.m.

NCISAA

HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN

All home games at High Point Sports Complex

Aug. 19: North Wake Saints, 7 p.m.

Aug. 26: At Harrells Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 2: Raleigh Grace Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 9: At Asheville Christian, 7 p.m.

Sept. 16: Off

Sept. 23: At Matthews Covenant Day, 7 p.m.

Sept. 30: Raleigh Ravenscroft, 7 p.m.

Oct. 6: At Cabarrus (Cannon School/Concord Academy), 7 p.m.

Oct. 14: Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 21: At Huntersville SouthLake Christian, 7 p.m.

Oct. 28: Rabun Gap Nacoochee (Ga.), 7 p.m.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

