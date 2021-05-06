Win Scott's perfect game for Ragsdale baseball team puts him in a 'cool club'

"To do it against the caliber of a team like Grimsley," Ragsdale coach Donnie Maness said, "they've got like five college guys in their lineup. They're a big-time offensive force, and they sure didn't look like it but I know they can hit. That's a testament to how well he did throw it."

Scott allowed one ball out of the infield, a leadoff flyout to right field on a two-seam fastball. He also throws the four-seam version plus a curve and changeup, but the two-seam was the best of the lot shutting down Grimsley bats.

"The two-seam plays like a sinker, with the movement it drops and has arm-slide run to it," Scott said. "I was living with that on the outer half, and it just had really good life to it. It was hard for them to hit."

Sam Ross caught Scott's gem, getting pitch calls from Maness and pitching coach Chris Perry.

"There were some 0-2, 1-2 counts where I wasn't sure I wanted to throw a curveball," Scott said, "but knowing Sam was back there, and wasn't going to let it get by and potentially put a runner on, that takes a lot of the stress off, knowing you've got a brick wall behind the plate that's putting his body out there for you."