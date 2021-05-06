Win Scott's perfect game for Ragsdale baseball team puts him in a 'cool club'

When Ragsdale's Win Scott checked on his pitch count after four innings of his team's baseball game against Grimsley, the scorebook showed 45.
"I haven't walked anybody and no one's reached base," Scott thought to himself.
"Uh oh. This is gettin' serious."
Then, with his teammates doing their part on the field but also in upholding baseball superstition, the N.C. State signee knew something special was unfolding Wednesday night in Jamestown.
"As the game got later, I could see my teammates (on the bench) getting further and further away from me," he said, with a laugh. "They knew, but they were really good about it and put some runs up for me."
Twenty-one up, 21 down. No walks. No errors. No hit batsmen.
A perfect game for the left-hander, a 5-0 win for the Tigers over the Whirlies with his parents, Mark and Marcia, and his grandfather, Wes Scott, 89, watching.
The feat is unusual. And Wednesday was all the more the unusual in the Triad because Scott's game was the first of two. Not long after Ragsdale's game ended, Reagan left-hander Josh Hartle, a Wake Forest signee, completed a perfect game in an 8-0 victory at Glenn.
And the two high school pitchers pulled off the feat on a day that Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means – you guessed it, a left-hander – came within one wild pitch of a perfect game against Seattle, finishing with a no-hitter and facing the major-league minimum 27 batters.
"To do it against the caliber of a team like Grimsley," Ragsdale coach Donnie Maness said, "they've got like five college guys in their lineup. They're a big-time offensive force, and they sure didn't look like it but I know they can hit. That's a testament to how well he did throw it."
Scott allowed one ball out of the infield, a leadoff flyout to right field on a two-seam fastball. He also throws the four-seam version plus a curve and changeup, but the two-seam was the best of the lot shutting down Grimsley bats.
"The two-seam plays like a sinker, with the movement it drops and has arm-slide run to it," Scott said. "I was living with that on the outer half, and it just had really good life to it. It was hard for them to hit."
Sam Ross caught Scott's gem, getting pitch calls from Maness and pitching coach Chris Perry.
"There were some 0-2, 1-2 counts where I wasn't sure I wanted to throw a curveball," Scott said, "but knowing Sam was back there, and wasn't going to let it get by and potentially put a runner on, that takes a lot of the stress off, knowing you've got a brick wall behind the plate that's putting his body out there for you."
Scott, who is 6 feet 2 and has reached 200 pounds, has fanned 30 batters in 13 innings, walking just one, in games against Page and Grimsley. He also has allowed just three hits, or half of the six he has in 10 at-bats helping his own cause. He's expected to pitch again Tuesday against Page in Jamestown.
He's considered a late bloomer, in part because of the limited baseball activity during the pandemic. But the lifelong Carolina fan, who named the family's rescue cat Tar Heel, earned an offer from N.C. State, coached by Elliott Avent, and accepted late last summer.
Scott's perfect game, according to N.C. High School Athletic Association records, was the 59th, getting in just minutes before Hartle's game became No. 60. That list includes the late Hall of Fame pitcher Jim "Catfish" Hunter of Perquimans and South Caldwell alum Madison Bumgarner of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Western Guilford's Scooter Michael is also on it, the only other Guilford County pitcher to throw a perfect game, in 1999 against Dudley in a five-inning, 11-0 win. Scott goes down as the first to cover the regulation seven innings.
"Obviously a cool club to be a part of," Scott said.
