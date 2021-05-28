REIDSVILLE — Breon Pass wants to win. Every time. In everything.

And he usually does. But it’s a deep loss that has shaped his life the most.

Curtis Pass, who coached his son in basketball at Reidsville High School and watched him become an all-state football player as well, died June 21, 2019, from a heart ailment. Since then, Breon has continued to win championships and set records for the Rams, and his family and his faith have been at the heart of everything he’s accomplished.

That’s why he was thinking of Curtis when he caught a 53-yard touchdown pass in this year’s NCHSAA Class 2-A championship football game, a 35-6 win over Burnsville Mountain Heritage.

“I feel like he’s very proud of me in everything I do,” Breon says. “That last touchdown was for him. I know he’s watching me. I feel like I left my mark and he’s very proud of me.”

Breon, who turns 18 on July 15 and will play basketball at N.C. State, says he misses his father “mostly at home.”

“It’s just that we don’t get to see him anymore,” he says. “During games I have my moments as well, because he’s supposed to be on the sideline or in the stands. I have my moments, but at the end of the day I know he’s watching over me and he’s protecting me in whatever I do. Now I just have to live life to the fullest, like he did, and just have fun.”

'I just don't like losing at all'

Breon Pass has had a lot of fun playing basketball and football for Reidsville.

As a basketball player, Pass is the all-time leading scorer in Rockingham County history, with 2,219 points, and a two-time all-state selection. In football, he is a three-time all-state player who helped the Rams reach four NCHSAA Class 2-A championship games and win the last three.

+3 Reidsville rolls to another state football title The Rams rout Burnsville Mountain Heritage 35-6 to claim their 22nd state title.

Pass had numerous ACC scholarship offers in both sports, but he chose to play basketball. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound guard is already enrolled at N.C. State to prepare for his freshman season.

“We’ve had a bunch of great ones,” says Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague, “but we’ve never had one who competes more than him. At the end of a basketball game, he wants the ball in his hands. With a football game on the line, he wants the ball. That’s something you don’t teach.”

But it’s something you hone, something you sharpen. Breon Pass has done that by competing against his sister, his father, his opponents and himself.

“I just don’t like losing at all,” he says. “It doesn’t matter what I’m playing. That’s just how I am.”

That, as much as anything, is Curtis Pass’ legacy to his son.

'He knew that I was going to be something'

Breon’s older sister, Bria, was an outstanding basketball player in her own right at Reidsville, finishing with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. But before high school, she and Breon were just kids challenging each other in whatever sport they played.

“I remember when we were at summer camp, we would be on different teams and he would always try to beat me,” she says. “It didn’t matter what we played. He always wanted to outdo his sister. Always.”

When his older sister was playing and he wasn't, Breon was often there, but he wasn’t always watching.

“He was always running around at my games,” Bria says. “I was like, ‘Breon, I want you to sit down and watch me.’ But he just wanted to run around and be a kid.”

It was only natural that Bria and Breon would be athletes and would be intense competitors. Their father, Curtis, was a basketball star at Reidsville and, after graduating in 1995, he went on to play at Old Dominion and West Georgia, where he was inducted into the athletics hall of fame.

“Since we were small he’s always wanted to win,” says Ki Rankin, a fellow All-Area football player for Reidsville and Breon’s cousin.

When they were younger, Rankin and a football teammate played basketball against Breon and a travel basketball teammate at Breon’s house, Rankin says.

“We beat them and he got so mad he wanted to fight us,” Ki says, noting that taking on two future Reidsville football players was not the best idea. Thankfully, it didn’t come to blows.

Reggie Chestnut, the Reidsville middle school football coach, was a family friend and mentor to Curtis who had seen Bria and Breon’s competitive drive before.

“Curtis was the same way growing up,” Chestnut says. “Curtis wanted to win. All the time.”

So, when Breon finally beat Curtis in a basketball game as a seventh-grader, it was a big deal in the Pass household.

“It was a good game, too. It was back and forth,” Breon says. “He wasn’t taking it easy on me, so that’s when he knew that I was going to be something.”

Of course, Breon had to be the one to tell his sister and his mother, Ni-Kia. “Most definitely it was me,” he says. “I came in the house shouting.”

'Breon had to get things early'

Curtis Pass was there for two other milestones in his son’s athletics career. The first came when Breon was offered a scholarship to play football at North Carolina.

“When I got that football offer from UNC, that was the one he wanted me to get,” Breon says. “From there, I couldn’t tell if he wanted me to play football or basketball, but if I had to say which one I thought he wanted me to play I’d say basketball, because that’s the sport he played and that’s the sport he loved.”

Breon admits that basketball also was his first love, although growing up in the self-described “Football Capital of North Carolina” meant he would also bring his elite skills to the Rams’ football program. That’s just what you do in Reidsville.

+5 Reidsville football has great expectations and meets them once again The Rams' 22nd state championship is secured with a dominating 35-6 win over Burnsville Mountain Heritage.

Breon’s abilities as a receiver, defensive back, kick returner and even as a punter brought him double-digit scholarship offers in football long before he blew up in basketball while playing for Chris Paul’s CP3 program during the summer before his senior year.

“When Breon was getting all of his offers, starting at the end of his freshman year, it was because God knew Curtis wasn’t going to be here,” says his mother, Ni-Kia. “Breon had to get things early so that his dad could experience it.”

The other milestone in Breon’s athletics career that Curtis had the chance to experience was when he received the basketball scholarship offer that ultimately led to Breon’s commitment to N.C. State.

“It’s all about searching your heart,” Ni-Kia says of Breon’s decision to choose basketball over football, “and he went back to the day that he got the offer from State. For him to be able to see his dad’s face, because Curtis was really emotional that day … he literally was crying. That was the memory Breon had. He remembered that and thought about how that was an opportunity he got to share with his dad. That’s what leaned him toward N.C. State and basketball.”

'We took it to another level'

Breon Pass played in four football state championship games, winning three. He was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player in this year’s win over Burnsville Mountain Heritage.

But it was what Pass did after a loss that might have had the greatest impact on the Rams’ program during his career. Pass is not the most vocal leader, but following a 55-49 defeat at home against East Surry during the 2019 season he made his feelings known to his teammates and coaches in the locker room.

“He was visibly upset about how we performed,” Teague says, “and when Breon gets upset, that affects everybody else.”

“He was definitely saying some cuss words,” says Rankin, who eventually added his own voice. “He was telling everyone what we needed to pick our heads up and come back and finish where we left off, but he said it in a very angry way.”

That was not typical Breon, his cousin says, adding, “You have to really make him mad, to push him, but when he gets mad he will burst.”

Teague had seen that side of Breon once before, in a physical education class during Pass’ sophomore year, when a Wiffle ball game turned into the World Series for the former youth baseball standout.

“He wanted to win in Wiffle ball as bad as he wanted to win in anything else,” Teague says.

Pass definitely didn’t want to lose any more football games in 2019 after that game against East Surry at Reidsville’s Community Stadium.

“I felt like as a team we weren’t really focused and we took them lightly,” he says of a Cardinals team that went undefeated and won the Class 1-AA championship. “The words I said after that East Surry game I can’t even tell you … The team really felt what I was saying, and from there we took it to another level and locked in. We were just focused on a championship.”

The Rams won that state championship and another this year. They haven’t lost since that night in September 2019.

'The progression is going to be unbelievable'

Breon Pass played varsity basketball for four seasons at Reidsville. In that time, the Rams went 78-21 and reached at least the third round of the Class 2-A playoffs each year and set numerous school and Rockingham County records. The last two seasons, after his dad passed away, he played for Jason Ross.

“Since I’ve known him, Breon is competitive from the moment he walks into the gym,” Ross says. “He’s competing in drills, he’s competing in warmups, and once the game starts he’s the ultimate competitor.”

That was never more true than in a MLK weekend event at Smith in 2020, when Pass scored a career-high 50 points in a 92-90 win over a good Salisbury team. Pass also came from the weak side to block a potential tying shot just before the final buzzer.

Ross says, “A lot of it is his DNA, but it’s also the behind-the-scenes work ethic that Breon has."

Ross mentioned how Breon would frequently call him on a Saturday morning after playing football on Friday night and ask his coach to open the gym for him. “He’d stay in there for three or four hours by himself just getting up shots, working on his ballhandling,” Ross says.

That work ethic reminded Ross of Curtis, as did some pictures of Breon recently posted on N.C. State’s social media account from the Wolfpack’s photo day.

“I had to do a double-take because I thought it was Curtis,” Ross says. “He has that exact DNA.”

Breon also has his father’s loyalty to Reidsville and to the teammates he grew up with.

“There were a lot of people in his ear saying he needed to transfer to this private school or that private school if he was going to focus on basketball,” Ross says. “Breon said no. He wanted to stay true to himself, stay true to his hometown, stay true to Reidsville.”

Now that Breon is at State and he’s focused on basketball, “the progression is going to be unbelievable.”

'He found strength from within'

Breon Pass got his competitiveness in athletics, from his father. But his mother, Ni-Kia, is his coach when it comes to academics. He’s a competitor in the classroom, as well, graduating from Reidsville as an honors student.

“I’m always on Breon about his schoolwork, because academics come first,” she says. “Curtis was more on the sports side, saying, ‘I’ve got the sports, you’ve got the academics.’ ”

Ni-Kia also has the faith, which is rooted at Benaja Mt. Zion Holiness Church of God in Reidsville. It’s what helped her get through losing her husband when he was just 41.

“My motivation was seeing (Breon) and Bria,” she says. “I thought, ‘Hey, I have to get myself together, because I have two who are watching me.’ Of course, Bria is older, but she lost her dad, too. Breon was only 15.

“I’ll never forget the next week they had a camp at Guilford College and he went. He couldn’t really function because he was so used to hearing his dad’s voice. He sat on the bench after the game and told Bria and I, ‘I can’t do this anymore.’ But he found strength from within and turned it into his motivation.”

Breon shares the lessons he’s learned from Curtis and Ni-Kia — “He couldn’t have had two better role models,” Teague says — with young players at Chestnut’s Next Level Football Camp and with younger students in Reidsville.

“If people really take the time to truly see and understand him, they would realize that he’s the most giving kid around,” his mother says. “… He never wants anybody to go without. If Breon has two pairs of shoes and somebody else doesn’t have a pair, he’s going to give them a pair of shoes.”

“He’s probably going to give them two,” sister Bria adds.

With his future assured in basketball and the seasons being flipped this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Breon could have passed on playing football. “But he truly cares about his teammates,” Teague says. “… He didn’t want to let those guys down.”

That’s another lesson Curtis taught him. With that final state championship in hand, Breon has moved on to N.C. State where he will play for coach Kevin Keatts and the Wolfpack. His career at Reidsville won’t soon be forgotten.

“I want people to remember me as a person who never gives up, no matter what life throws at him, that he’s always going to find a way to see the light through dark times,” Pass says. “I want people to see me as a role model, as a leader and not a follower and as a good Christian man.

“I feel like I’ve left my mark at Reidsville, but there’s more to come.”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.