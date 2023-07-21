Jim Coggins, the Hall of Fame Southwest Guilford wrestling coach, died from prostate cancer on Thursday at age 74. The school’s gym bears his name and his contributions extended to football and other sports, in addition to academics.

“He is the ultimate Cowboy, an icon at our school and just loved by so many people from administrators to teachers to coaches on our staff, mentored so many people and, most importantly, he loved kids,” said Southwest athletics director Brindon Christman. “He was so infectious with his personality and his laughter, his wit, his jokes and people just gravitated toward him. The man poured his heart into the student-athletes; he loved them dearly.”

Coggins was the Cowboys' first wrestling coach, his tenure lasting from 1979 to 2011, and had a 316-201-2 duals record. His teams won 12 conference championships, placed in the top 10 of the state wrestling tournament 10 times and featured five individual state champions, one being an All-American.

The Cowboys were NCHSAA Class A-AA regional tournament champions in 1994 and Class A-AA regional runner-up in 1996.

In 2011, Coggins was a recipient of the NCHSAA Eight Who Make A Difference Award and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame’s North Carolina Chapter. The Southwest gym was dedicated to him that year.

A sign in the gym trophy case commemorating the dedication reads: "Coach Coggins' and his wife, Linda's, influence transcends the school itself" and "they remain respected and admired throughout the state of North Carolina."

When he was in high school, Coggins won two state titles in the 197-pound weight class and helped Grimsley win its 1967 individual tournament state championship, then wrestled in college at Appalachian State.

After coaching for six years at Scotland County and one at Jamestown Middle, Coggins came to Southwest Guilford when it opened in 1979. In addition to wrestling, he was also the football team’s defensive coordinator for 24 years.

Coggins also had stints as an assistant in baseball, girls soccer, softball, track and field and later wrestling.

Christman said Coggins took him under his wing as a football assistant before Christman became the athletics director in 1999.

“I think his communication with his kids and being able to talk to kids on their level,” said Christman of what made Coggins effective. “He always had a way of picking them up when they were down, making them feel good about themselves, and one of the things, too, I always felt was that it wasn’t just the kids who just played sports but the kids in the hallway."

Funeral arrangements hadn't been announced as of Friday afternoon.