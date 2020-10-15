Northern Guilford wrestling coach named state's best

GREENSBORO — Just as the 2020 NCHSAA Class 3-A duals championship was a team title, the state coach-of-the-year award was a team honor for Northern Guilford’s Justin Harty.
Harty has been named National Federation of High School Associations Coach of the Year for NCHSAA schools in 2019-20 after guiding the Nighthawks to their first Class 3-A duals championship and their first 3-A regional individuals title.
“These awards are given to individuals, however, they represent an honor for our entire coaching staff and Northern wrestling organization,” Harty said. “I want to thank our other Northern Guilford wrestling coaches, Matthew Benfield and Bill Gonyer, for all they do. We could not be successful at all without them, and I share this award with them.”
Harty’s Nighthawks had a 49-3 duals record, and senior 138-pounder Heath Gonyer won a state title and was named HSXtra.com Wrestler of the Year. Senior 220-pounder Jacob Barlow placed fourth at state.
"Coaching great young men like our first individual 3-A state champion, Heath Gonyer, was an honor," Harty said. "But the great thing about this sport is not the medals or awards, it is what the sport of wrestling teaches all of the young people and that is the mental toughness the sport requires. It helps young people handle the adversity that they will face in life and push through it. Wrestling saves a lot of young people and gives all athletes great opportunities to learn and grow and develop into great human beings. Our goal is to build champions on and off the mat."
Harty, who was a four-time All-American as a heavyweight at North Carolina in the 1990s, also thanked Northern Guilford athletics director Brian Thomas and his Tar Heels coach, Bill Lam.
“He was instrumental in my life, still is,” Harty, 46, said of Lam. “I learned a lot from Coach Lam on how to approach the sport of wrestling as an athlete and coach and the right way to do things. Coach Lam truly changed my life for the better, and I am grateful to have people in my life who have shared their wisdom and best practices so that we can pay that forward.”
Harty’s Northern Guilford team featured a strong senior class led by Gonyer and Barlow, but the future is bright for the Nighthawks. A 15-man freshman class produced six starters among the 14 weight classes that should bear more fruit when the COVID-19 delayed season begins in April.
Another big part of the Nighthawks’ wrestling program is Harty’s family, wife Erin and their sons.
“I love coaching wrestling, I love competing at everything and I am passionate about developing young people,” said Harty, whose full-time job is as a national account manager for South Carolina-based Sunex Tools, “but I could not do this at all without the support of my family. … I also want to thank the Good Lord above for every breath I take. Life is precious and I am grateful for every day on this earth.”
