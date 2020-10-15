Northern Guilford wrestling coach named state's best

GREENSBORO — Just as the 2020 NCHSAA Class 3-A duals championship was a team title, the state coach-of-the-year award was a team honor for Northern Guilford’s Justin Harty.

Harty has been named National Federation of High School Associations Coach of the Year for NCHSAA schools in 2019-20 after guiding the Nighthawks to their first Class 3-A duals championship and their first 3-A regional individuals title.

“These awards are given to individuals, however, they represent an honor for our entire coaching staff and Northern wrestling organization,” Harty said. “I want to thank our other Northern Guilford wrestling coaches, Matthew Benfield and Bill Gonyer, for all they do. We could not be successful at all without them, and I share this award with them.”

Harty’s Nighthawks had a 49-3 duals record, and senior 138-pounder Heath Gonyer won a state title and was named HSXtra.com Wrestler of the Year. Senior 220-pounder Jacob Barlow placed fourth at state.