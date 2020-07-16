Limited workouts for high school sports teams and athletes in Forsyth County will have to wait.
The district's high school principals unanimously opted this morning to indefinitely postpone conditioning, which was scheduled to begin Monday for fall sports, according to John Sullivan, the athletics director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. The decision, which occurred a day after the NCHSAA's move to push back the start of official practice for the fall season from Aug. 1 to Sept. 1, came out of a growing concern for a rise in coronavirus cases across North Carolina and the county.
"Based on the current Covid-19 statistics in NC and Forsyth and in the best interest of safety for our athletes and coaches, WSFCS principals have decided to delay the start of summer workouts indefinitely," a statement from several of the district's high school social media accounts read. "We will continue to monitor the data as it relates to the pandemic in our area and will provide updates regarding athletics as needed."
The district previously tapped Monday for the commencement of limited workouts, after opting to push back its initial July 6 start date because of the July Fourth holiday weekend and rise in statewide COVID-19 cases. Today's decision for an indefinite postponement came during a call via Microsoft Teams with district principals.
"They decided that we were going to do this as one voice," Sullivan said of the principals. "It's a very close group. … They do a lot of things together — they run our basketball tournament. It's a very unified group in a lot of ways, and they just felt like this was something they needed to do as one."
