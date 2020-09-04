Updated at 3:45 p.m.:
East Forsyth senior Zyun Reeves said today that he will continue his football career at N.C. State.
🐺🔴⚪️#AGTG🙏🏾#Committed— tre4_simba (@ReevesZyun) September 4, 2020
(@PackFootball/@EFHS_Football/@GameofInchesHSS) pic.twitter.com/VuSfHK5IcX
That’s good news for the Wolfpack, but Reeves also had good news for his high school. The two-sport standout said he will play one more season of basketball and football for East Forsyth.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound defensive end had scholarship offers from nearly 20 other Power 5 schools, including Duke and Wake Forest. The tree-star recruit's other finalists were Florida State, Michigan State, South Carolina and Virginia. Rivals.com ranks Reeves as the No. 28 player in the state in the Class of 2021, while it considers him the No. 52 strong-side defensive end prospect in the country.
Reeves said the biggest reason he chose N.C. State was that it was ”close to home and my people can be at every game. It was between (the Wolfpack) and UVa, and UVa was farther away.”
With the COVID-19 pandemic pushing high school football season in North Carolina back to February, Reeves could have opted not to risk injury by playing in the spring or by playing basketball for the Eagles and enroll early at N.C. State. But he intends to stay at East Forsyth through graduation.
“I want one more ride with all of my teammates in both sports, basketball and football,” Reeves said today. “My parents wanted me to finish out high school as a senior, because you never get to do your senior year in high school again.”
Reeves was a key part of East Forsyth's NCHSAA Class 4-A football championship team in 2019. He was credited with 88 tackles, including 13½ for losses, 18 hurries and 7½ sacks as coach Todd Willert’s Eagles went 13-2 and won their second straight title. Reeves was an honorable-mention All-Northwest selection.
“The biggest thing is that he’s a great person," Willert said. "He’s coachable. He’s hungry to learn how to play the position. He’s ready to go.”
Before last season, Reeves had focused primarily on basketball. Willert believes that makes his ceiling even higher in football for the Wolfpack.
“It’s so high,” Willert said. “Getting him into a college weight room, a college nutrition program, all that stuff … He weighs 260 right now. He could be anywhere from 275 to 290 probably, and you can’t teach 6-7.”
Reeves said basketball has made him a better football player and football has made him a better basketball player.
“I was taught basketball was always a game of finesse,” he said. “I was taught football was a hard-nosed attack-type game, a man’s game. I’ve been able to shift my mindset from sport to sport.”
But at N.C. State, Reeves will focus on football.
“They’re going to have a guy who they can shape and mold and all that," Willert said, "because he’s basically had one year of high school football. ... I’m really happy for him.”
Nothing would make Reeves happier than winning a third straight state championship, something East Forsyth has never done in football.
“A repeat you’re good, a three-peat you’re a dynasty,” Reeves said. “That’s what our motto is. We want to be great, and we’re not going for anything less than a state championship again.”
East Forsyth standout Zyun Reeves says he will continue his football career at N.C. State.
The 6-foot-7, 245-pound defensive end announced his decision on social media this afternoon.
“The biggest thing is that he’s a great person," said East Forsyth coach Todd Willert. "He’s coachable. He’s hungry to learn how to play the position. He’s ready to go.”
Reeves had scholarship offers from nearly 20 other Power 5 schools, including Duke and Wake Forest. Three-star recruit's other finalists were Florida State, Michigan State, South Carolina and Virginia. Rivals.com ranks him as the No. 28 player in the state in the Class of 2021, while it considers him the No. 52 strong-side defensive end prospect in the country.
Reeves was a key part of East Forsyth's NCHSAA Class 4-A championship team in 2019. Reeves was credited with 88 tackles, including 13½ for losses, 18 hurries and 7½ sacks as the Eagles went 13-2. He was an honorable-mention All-Northwest selection.
Before last season, Reeves had focused primarily on basketball. Willert says that makes his ceiling even higher in football for the Wolfpack.
“They’re going to have a guy who they can shape and mold and all that," East Forsyth's coach said, "because he’s basically had one year of high school football. ... I’m really happy for him.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.