HiToms to sponsor high school baseball all-star game

The High Point Thomasville HiToms will host the inaugural Triad Prep All-Star Classic on Saturday, May 21, at Historic Finch Field in Thomasville. Forty of the best high school seniors from Guilford, Randolph, Davidson and Forsyth counties will take the field in a showcase of the Triad’s top baseball players.

The contest will pit Triad East against Triad West, with rosters of 20 players each. The East will be coached by Brett Garrett (Grimsley), Charlie Gamble (Southeast Guilford) and Jake Smith (Randleman) and will represent Guilford and Randolph counties. The West will be coached by Gary Nail (Reagan), Brad Bullard (West Forsyth) and Matt Griffin (North Davidson) and will represent Forsyth and Davidson counties.

Rosters will be announced May 10, and a pre-event workout/practice will be held shortly before the game.

“The Prep All-Star game aligns with our existing youth initiatives,” said Greg Suire, the HiToms' president. “From sponsoring the American Legion program to hosting spring scholastic classics to championing the elementary school Read Around the Bases curriculum, the HiToms are laser focused on enhancing the lives of our young people. As our organizational evolution continues, the primary mission of our franchise has now become the development of our community’s future leaders.”

Southwest Guilford head coach Reid Holmes, co-creator of the Prep Classic, and chairman of the coaches' player Selection committee, sees the Classic as a great opportunity to celebrate the Triad’s baseball talent.

“We are thrilled to showcase the talent that we have in the surrounding four counties," Holmes said in the news release. "As a local high school coach myself, I’m excited about seeing the top players in the Class of 2022. May 21st is going to be a great evening!”

Players selected will get the full All-Star treatment, with social media coverage leading up to the event, a pregame meal, commemorative T-shirt, All-Star Headshot/poster, consideration for Triad Area Player of the Year and All-Star Game MVP honors postgame.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.