Goodrow helps Lightning beat Hurricanes 2-1 in series opener

Goodrow's winner came when he headed left against Carolina defenseman Brady Skjei, then shot from a sharp angle on the left side. Nedeljkovic dropped down but left space between his pad and the post — and the puck slipped through to break the 1-1 tie.

"The puck had eyes, obviously," Tampa Bay defenseman Victor Hedman said. "But good things happen when you shoot the puck. That was a good example of it."

It was a mistake for Nedeljkovic in another otherwise strong performance with 28 saves.

"It's no use hiding it ... it was a bad goal," Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "He made a lot of good saves tonight, too. That's part of it. We'll bounce back and he'll bounce back. We've got to score more than one to win anyway. That's the way I look at it."

That lead held, with the Lightning holding off Carolina's final minute with the empty net and extra attacker in a desperate tying attempt.

Jake Bean scored on the power play to tie it early in the third for Carolina, which entered with home-ice advantage after winning the Central Division.

FALLING BEHIND

This marked the sixth time in seven playoff games that Carolina has surrendered the first goal.