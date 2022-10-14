Holy Angels wrestling tournament coming to Coliseum Special Events Center

GREENSBORO — The Holy Angels Invitational, one of the region’s top high school wrestling events, will be held at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex’s Special Events Center for the first time Dec. 29-30.

The tournament will feature divisions for varsity boys, varsity girls and junior varsity wrestlers. More than 1,300 wrestlers from North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Ohio are expected to compete.

The Holy Angels Invitational was created in 2010 and hosted for its first 10 years by Charlotte Catholic High School. The tournament was named for Holy Angels, a Catholic charitable organization based in Belmont whose mission is to help adults and children with developmental disabilities. From 2010 through 2012, the event was held on the Charlotte Catholic campus before the popularity of the event outgrew the Cougars' gymnasium. In 2013, the tournament was moved to Charlotte’s Bojangles Coliseum where it was held through 2021.

Ticket are $20 per day or $35 for a two-day pass and will be on sale at the door or can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com (service fees will apply).

The Holy Angels Invitational recently announced its first corporate sponsor, Neutral Zone Clean. Additional sponsorship opportunities are available. Please contact Mike Mitchell at mike.mitchell@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-218-5380 for additional information.

Schools still may enter the event by submitting an online application. For more event information, go online at Facebook.com/HolyAngelsInvitational.