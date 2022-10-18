Hoppers give Grimsley baseball a home for 2023

GREENSBORO — Grimsley would prefer to play its baseball games on campus next spring, as it has for so many years. But with construction on the new Kiser Middle School under way on the site of the Whirlies’ baseball and softball fields, they needed an alternative.

Grimsley couldn’t have found a better one. The South Atlantic League’s Greensboro Grasshoppers have agreed to let the Whirlies use First National Bank Field as their primary home for the 2023 season.

“We are happy to help Grimsley in their time of need and allow their junior varsity and varsity baseball teams to practice and play the majority of their home games at First National Bank Field next spring,” Donald Moore, the Grasshoppers’ president and general manager, said in a news release. “This is the right thing for us to do, and we hope Grimsley is excited about playing in a first-class professional facility.”

What is now known as First National Bank Field has welcomed more than 6 million baseball fans since it opened in 2005. The stadium has been home to the Farm Bureau Invitational spring high school baseball tournaments as well.

The Whirlies will have their first practice at First National Bank Field on Feb. 14 and play their first home game there Feb. 28, with the junior varsity starting at 3:30 p.m. and the varsity to follow at approximately 6 p.m.

Most of Grimsley’s home baseball games are scheduled to be played before the Hoppers open their season at home against the Greenville (S.C.) Drive on April 18. Once the stadium is in use for minor-league baseball, the Whirlies will practice and play at Stoner-White Stadium off Jaycee Park Drive.

Ethan Albright, Grimsley’s athletics director, said the Hoppers’ Moore told him he would work with the Whirlies to try to squeeze in some makeup games at the ballpark if necessary after the SAL season starts when they can be accommodated.

"Grimsley is truly grateful to the Grasshoppers for being such a great community partner,” Albright said. “Losing the Grimsley field due to school construction left our baseball players and coaches uncertain about their upcoming season. To have the opportunity to train and play games at First National Bank Field will be an amazing experience for them and our baseball community. Everyone associated with Grimsley athletics is extremely appreciative of the generosity shown by Donald Moore and the entire Grasshoppers organization.”

Grimsley players will be transported to practices and games off-campus via a mix of school buses and by senior players who have signed a liability waiver driving themselves, Albright said.

Grimsley will not have to pay rent for practices or games at First National Bank Field, but the Hoppers will keep any concessions revenue generated by the Whirlies’ games.

Grimsley’s softball program is still working with Guilford County Schools to find a home for the Whirlies to practice and play in spring 2023 and expect to announce plans by the end of the month.