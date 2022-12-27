How the Panthers maintain control of their own destiny in NFC South playoff picture

CHARLOTTE — The Carolina Panthers pummeled the Detroit Lions on Saturday, setting franchise yardage records for total yards, rushing yards, and yards in a half in a single game.

Running backs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard each recorded individual career-high rushing totals as Carolina’s offensive line bullied Detroit with misdirection, trap, and duo runs all afternoon.

Carolina won the battle 37-23, but the war to win the NFC South will unfold over the next two weeks — and the Panthers may be without one of their key defensive players during that time.

Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks announced on Monday that Jaycee Horn broke his wrist against the Lions during the fourth quarter. Wilks said Horn will have surgery Tuesday. It’s unclear whether Horn’s season is over.

Let’s explore what options the Panthers’ secondary has if Horn is unavailable to face the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay.

Can Norman fill in for Horn?

Veteran cornerback Josh Norman worked out for the team on Monday and signed with the Panthers later in the afternoon. Norman played for the Panthers from 2012 to 2015. Wilks said Norman’s leadership and familiarity with the team will help him fit right in.

“He brings veteran leadership. And most importantly, I feel like he possesses our DNA,” Wilks said. “I know him personally. He played for me. He understands the culture that we’ve tried to create here. And at the end of the day, that’s we’re looking for.”

Norman played a critical role as an outside starting cornerback for Wilks’ defenses that won three consecutive NFC South titles. Norman played for the 49ers last season. He had seven forced fumbles, but routinely struggled in coverage situations.

Wilks said he doesn't expect Norman to replace Horn. That responsibility will likely land on cornerback Keith Taylor.

“We wouldn’t try to put that workload on anyone in a short period of time like that,” Wilks said. “I have total confidence in Keith Taylor to be able to step in and start if Jaycee is not there. He’s played some good football for us.”

Taylor played 38% (25 snaps) of the team’s defensive plays against the Lions. Most of those reps came in the fourth quarter, after Horn’s injury. According to Pro Football Focus, Taylor didn't allow a catch. He was targeted just once.

Against the Steelers, Taylor struggled in an increased role. Taylor allowed six receptions on six targets for 106 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. Taylor allowed five first downs and 53 receiving yards against both Diontae Johnson and George Pickens.

If Horn doesn't play, C.J. Henderson would move to No. 1 cornerback. Taylor will be the No. 2. Then Norman could fit in as the nickel corner. Myles Hartsfield, Jeremy Chinn, and T.J. Carrie have all rotated in the slot, as well.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson was a rookie the last year Norman played in Carolina. On Monday, Thompson said it felt like old times having Norman in the locker room.

“It’s good to have some veteran presence back there too. Everybody knows Josh. He was a playmaker,” Thompson said. “He made big-time plays for us. It’s good to see you him when he came in. It’s good to see my brother.”

Tampa Bay features a trio of Pro Bowl receivers that will test the depth of Carolina’s secondary. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin both played in the Panthers’ Week 7 victory over Tampa Bay. But Julio Jones did not. On Sunday, Jones scored a receiving touchdown in the Buccaneers’ 19-16 overtime win at Arizona.

Expect more Foreman and Hubbard

The Panthers have every intention to ride their running game into the postseason. After Carolina poured a franchise-record 320 rushing yards on the Lions, head coach Dan Campbell addressed the carnage.

“That team wanted it more than us,” Campbell said after the game. “They were hungrier. They came out and showed up. They were ready to go.”

Hubbard set a tone from the opening series. He gained 70 yards on the first three plays, including multiple 30-yard runs on the way to his career-best rushing total of 125 yards.

“Coach Wilks talked all week, saying this week’s going to show our true character, our true identity,” Hubbard said. And it showed so we just pride ourselves on getting back to what we’re used to doing and we got back to it.”

The Panthers are proving to be one of the best running teams in football. Offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo and offensive line coach James Campen are beating teams upfront with multiple schemes and different types of runs.

Against the Seahawks three weeks ago, the Panthers totaled 223 rushing yards in a 30-24 victory at Seattle. Carolina used a lot of shotgun counter runs to gash Seattle. On Sunday, the team pivoted to more of a gap scheme by leaning on its interior line to create angles.

Carolina will bring a diverse running game to Tampa Bay. On Sunday, the Buccaneers allowed 121 rushing yards on 27 attempts. Running back James Conner totaled 120 yards and scored a rushing touchdown.

Path to the playoffs

By beating the Lions, the Panthers regained control of their postseason destiny. If the Panthers beat the Buccaneers on Sunday and the Saints in Week 18, they are NFC South champions.

Losing to the Buccaneers eliminates Carolina from playoff contention as Tampa Bay can clinch the NFC South with a victory. The Saints are a longshot to win the NFC South, but still can. New Orleans needs to win its next two games (hosting the Eagles and Panthers). And the Buccaneers would have to lose in Weeks 17 and 18.

If the Panthers win on Sunday, the eventual NFC South champion will have a losing record, but would still host a home playoff game.