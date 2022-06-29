HSXtra.com 7-on-7 report: Dudley, Morehead and Page

Dudley head football coach Steven Davis talks to his players and members of the Morehead, Page and Western Alamance squads Wednesday morning before the 7-on-7 event at Dudley's Tarpley Stadium. Davis' Panthers won the NCHSAA Class 3-A state championship last season.
GREENSBORO — Football teams from Dudley, Morehead, Page and Western Alamance competed in a 7-on-7 event Wednesday morning at Dudley's Tarpley Stadium.
Afterward, the coaches from Dudley, Morehead and Page spoke with
HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams' performance and their progress during offseason work. Dudley's Steven Davis Morehead's Maurice Torain Page's Doug Robertson
PHOTOS: 7 on 7 tournament at Dudley
The Page, Western Alamance, Moorehead and Dudley high school football teams gather at midfield for instructions before the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley middle linebacker Kafi Abass watches the offense play during the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley quarterback Andrew Attmore hydrates after coming off the field the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley head football coach Stephen Davis makes adjustments during the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley quarterback Andrew Attmore makes a pass during the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley quarterback AJ Lee makes a pass during the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley receiver LB Brown goes up for a catch as Morehead defends during the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley running back Jailen Hicks hydrates between plays during the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
A Dudley receiver makes a touch down catch during the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Page head coach Doug Robertson talks to his offense during the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley JV center Cedrick Commander's hair flies as he stands-up after hiking the ball to the quarterback while they practiced on the sidelines before they played in the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley quarterback Andrew Attmore makes a pass during the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
Dudley JV football players wait for their game to start while the varsity players play at the 7 on 7 Tournament at Dudley in Greensboro, N.C., on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.
