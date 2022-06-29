 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

HSXtra.com 7-on-7 report: Dudley, Morehead and Page

HSFB Seven (copy)

Dudley head football coach Steven Davis talks to his players and members of the Morehead, Page and Western Alamance squads Wednesday morning before the 7-on-7 event at Dudley's Tarpley Stadium. Davis' Panthers won the NCHSAA Class 3-A state championship last season.

GREENSBORO — Football teams from Dudley, Morehead, Page and Western Alamance competed in a 7-on-7 event Wednesday morning at Dudley's Tarpley Stadium.

Who will your team play? Triad high school football schedules for the 2022 season

Afterward, the coaches from Dudley, Morehead and Page spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams' performance and their progress during offseason work.

Dudley's Steven Davis

Morehead's Maurice Torain

Page's Doug Robertson

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

