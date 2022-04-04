HSXtra.com All-Area: Girls basketball

The area's top girls players and coach this season, as voted by coaches:

PLAYER OF THE YEAR

SYDNEY ROBERTS

G, 5-feet-6, senior, Southeast Guilford

Roberts carried an inexperienced Falcons team with her ability to do a little of everything as a combo guard and a leader. … Averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for a Southeast team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Metro 4-A’s player of the year and a two-time all-conference selection. … MVP of the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational, where the Falcons won the title. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Undecided on where she will play college basketball.

FIRST TEAM

G-F AZAHREYA DRAYTON-GILL, 5-8, sophomore, Smith

A slasher who was able to break down defenses off the bounce for a Golden Eagles team that went from 0-11 in 2020-21 to 27-4 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Drayton-Gill averaged 15 points, 4.5 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. … Shared Mid-State 3-A Conference’s player of the year award with teammate Zoe Davis. ... Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

G JASMINE HARRIS, 5-7, sophomore, Northern Guilford

Extremely athletic guard who could score off the bounce or from beyond the 3-point arc and whose defense often fueled the Nighthawks’ fearsome transition game. … Harris averaged 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists per game for a balanced team that went 28-1 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Already has recruiting interest, including a scholarship offer from Appalachian State.

G ADELAIDE JERNIGAN, 5-10, freshman, Bishop McGuinness

Only a freshman, Jernigan was the leading scorer for a Villains team that won the school’s 10th NCHSAA Class 1-A championship and finished 26-6. … Effective spotting up for 3s or driving on and posting up smaller defenders, the freshman averaged 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 assists per game. … Northwest Piedmont 1-A’s player of the year. … Had 16 points and 7 steals in the state championship game, showing off her length and athleticism on defense, to earn Most Outstanding Player honors for Bishop McGuinness.

F-C KENNEDY POWELL, 6-1, senior, High Point Christian

Inside presence and leader for a Cougars team that went 20-10 and reached the NCISAA Class 3-A championship game. … Powell averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. … Shared PTAC’s player of the year honors. … NCISAA Class 3-A all-state. … Also a volleyball standout for the Cougars, and will play that sport in college.

G CANDICE WILLIAMS, 5-7, sophomore, Page

Dynamic guard who got better as the season went on for the Pirates. … Averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 steals, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for a Page team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A selection. … All-tournament at the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

SECOND TEAM

F MAKAYLA CARNEY, 5-9, sophomore, Dudley

A force in the paint for the Panthers, Carney gives them a young building block moving forward. … Averaged 12.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. … Had four 20-20 games and pulled down at least 20 rebounds in six games. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.

F ZOE DAVIS, 5-10, junior, Smith

Powerful inside presence who helped fuel the Golden Eagles’ turnaround from winless in 2020-21 to 27-4. … Davis averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. … Shared Mid-State 3-A Conference’s player of the year award with teammate Azahreya Drayton-Gill. ... Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

C JOCELYN FOUST, 6-2, senior, Southwest Guilford

Senior leader and low-post scorer for a Cowgirls team that went 20-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal per game. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and Sheetz Holiday Classic MVP. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

G FAITH ROBERTSON, 5-3, junior, McMichael

A true point guard who can also score when needed, Robertson led the Phoenix to the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. … Averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 rebounds per game. … Three-time all-conference selection. … McMichael’s all-time leader in assists with a season still to play. … A multi-sport standout who also was all-conference in cross country.

G-F KYLIE TORRENCE, 6-0, freshman, Western Guilford

Torrence burst onto the scene this season as a freshman, giving the Hornets someone to build around. … Averaged 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals per game. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.

THIRD TEAM

G CHARLEY CHAPPELL, 5-6, junior, Bishop McGuinness

Vocal leader for the Class 1-A state champions, Chappell helped the Villains win their first title since 2014. … Averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game as Bishop McGuinness went 26-6. … Had 15 points, 7 assists and 3 steals in the title game to earn Most Valuable Player honors. … Three-time All-Northwest Piedmont 1-A selection.

G MASLYN MOSBACHER, 5-4, sophomore, Northwest Guilford

Small but tough guard who led the Vikings in scoring and assists as a sophomore. … Mosbacher averaged 13 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game for a Vikings team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.

F JADYN NEWSOME, 5-10, junior, Northern Guilford

Newsome provided a strong inside presence for the Nighthawks and was particularly effective in the screen-and-roll game. … Averaged 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for a balanced team that went 28-1 and reached the Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.

F LILY PEREIRA, 5-10, junior, Wesleyan

Pereira provided strong inside play for a Trojans team that went 18-7 and reached the third round of the NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs before losing to eventual champion Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. … Averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state.

G MADISON YOUNG, 5-11, junior, Northwest Guilford

Versatile guard and tenacious defender for a Vikings team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Young averaged 11 points 5 rebounds and 3 assists. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A Conference.

ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in alphabetical order)

• G Alex Belton, junior, Andrews

• Victoria Boddie, senior, Ragsdale

• F Tate Chappell, junior, Bishop McGuinness

• G Christina DeLisa, junior, Northern Guilford

• F-C Skyler Fowler, junior, Rockingham County

• G Ge’Kayla Goins, freshman, Piedmont Classical

• G Addison Gregson, sophomore, Rockingham County

• G Taylor Hawley, sophomore, Wesleyan

• F Ella Heldman, senior, Caldwell

• G Sanai Johnson, freshman, Andrews

• G Kate Jones, senior, Greensboro Day

• G Avery Knapp, sophomore, Grimsley

• G Lilly McRae, senior, Wesleyan

• G Anna Schmedes, senior, Page

• G Grace Shoemaker, freshman, Cornerstone Charter

• F Hattie Sloyan, sophomore, Page

• G Morgan Smith, sophomore, Smith

• G Courtney Taylor, junior, Southwest Guilford

• F Nadia VonReichbauer, sophomore, Grimsley.

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrews: G Ashley Bowman, senior; G Anaya Cureton, senior.

Bethany Community: G Leah Denny, freshman.

Caldwell: G Taylor Riffey, sophomore; F McKinley Tate, senior.

Eastern Guilford: Did not nominate any players.

Greensboro Day: G Samantha Collins, freshman.

High Point Central: Did not nominate any players.

Morehead: G Caitlyn Fontaine, senior.

N.C. Leadership Academy: Did not nominate any players.

Piedmont Classical: F Lauren Joiner, senior.

Reidsville: G Kiera Perkins, junior; G Gracious Wise, sophomore.

Smith: G Azaria Scott, sophomore.

Southern Guilford: Did not nominate any players.

Westchester: Did not nominate any players.

COACH OF THE YEAR

KIM FURLOUGH, Northern Guilford

Furlough guided the Nighthawks to the first unbeaten regular season in school history and a 28-1 overall record, and she did it with a team that did not start a senior. With all of Northern’s key players returning, a third state championship in the program’s storied history is not out of the question for a team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional semifinals.

Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order)

Myke Bolton, Smith; Rachel Clark, Southeast Guilford; Brittany Drew, High Point Christian; Frank McNeil, Dudley; Brian Robinson, Bishop McGuinness; Nick Scarborough, Southwest Guilford; John Shearin, Andrews.

