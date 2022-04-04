HSXtra.com All-Area: Girls basketball

The area's top girls players and coach this season, as voted by coaches:
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
SYDNEY ROBERTS
G, 5-feet-6, senior, Southeast Guilford
Roberts carried an inexperienced Falcons team with her ability to do a little of everything as a combo guard and a leader. … Averaged 21.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game for a Southeast team that reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Metro 4-A’s player of the year and a two-time all-conference selection. … MVP of the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational, where the Falcons won the title. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Undecided on where she will play college basketball.
FIRST TEAM
G-F AZAHREYA DRAYTON-GILL, 5-8, sophomore, Smith
A slasher who was able to break down defenses off the bounce for a Golden Eagles team that went from 0-11 in 2020-21 to 27-4 and reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. … Drayton-Gill averaged 15 points, 4.5 steals, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. … Shared Mid-State 3-A Conference’s player of the year award with teammate Zoe Davis. ... Second-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
People are also reading…
G JASMINE HARRIS, 5-7, sophomore, Northern Guilford
Extremely athletic guard who could score off the bounce or from beyond the 3-point arc and whose defense often fueled the Nighthawks’ fearsome transition game. … Harris averaged 11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists per game for a balanced team that went 28-1 and reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district. … Already has recruiting interest, including a scholarship offer from Appalachian State.
G ADELAIDE JERNIGAN, 5-10, freshman, Bishop McGuinness
Only a freshman, Jernigan was the leading scorer for a Villains team that won the school’s 10th NCHSAA Class 1-A championship and finished 26-6. … Effective spotting up for 3s or driving on and posting up smaller defenders, the freshman averaged 17.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.6 assists per game. … Northwest Piedmont 1-A’s player of the year. … Had 16 points and 7 steals in the state championship game, showing off her length and athleticism on defense, to earn Most Outstanding Player honors for Bishop McGuinness.
F-C KENNEDY POWELL, 6-1, senior, High Point Christian
Inside presence and leader for a Cougars team that went 20-10 and reached the NCISAA Class 3-A championship game. … Powell averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game. … Shared PTAC’s player of the year honors. … NCISAA Class 3-A all-state. … Also a volleyball standout for the Cougars, and will play that sport in college.
G CANDICE WILLIAMS, 5-7, sophomore, Page
Dynamic guard who got better as the season went on for the Pirates. … Averaged 14.9 points, 2.9 steals, 2.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for a Page team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A selection. … All-tournament at the HAECOIsHiring.com Invitational. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
SECOND TEAM
F MAKAYLA CARNEY, 5-9, sophomore, Dudley
A force in the paint for the Panthers, Carney gives them a young building block moving forward. … Averaged 12.5 points, 14.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game. … Had four 20-20 games and pulled down at least 20 rebounds in six games. … All-Mid-State 3-A Conference.
F ZOE DAVIS, 5-10, junior, Smith
Powerful inside presence who helped fuel the Golden Eagles’ turnaround from winless in 2020-21 to 27-4. … Davis averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds per game. … Shared Mid-State 3-A Conference’s player of the year award with teammate Azahreya Drayton-Gill. ... Third-team N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
C JOCELYN FOUST, 6-2, senior, Southwest Guilford
Senior leader and low-post scorer for a Cowgirls team that went 20-5 and reached the second round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Averaged 11 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 steal per game. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and Sheetz Holiday Classic MVP. … N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
G FAITH ROBERTSON, 5-3, junior, McMichael
A true point guard who can also score when needed, Robertson led the Phoenix to the NCHSAA Class 2-A playoffs. … Averaged 13.9 points, 6.7 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.9 rebounds per game. … Three-time all-conference selection. … McMichael’s all-time leader in assists with a season still to play. … A multi-sport standout who also was all-conference in cross country.
G-F KYLIE TORRENCE, 6-0, freshman, Western Guilford
Torrence burst onto the scene this season as a freshman, giving the Hornets someone to build around. … Averaged 14.8 points, 9 rebounds and 3 steals per game. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
THIRD TEAM
G CHARLEY CHAPPELL, 5-6, junior, Bishop McGuinness
Vocal leader for the Class 1-A state champions, Chappell helped the Villains win their first title since 2014. … Averaged 9.0 points, 3.7 assists, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game as Bishop McGuinness went 26-6. … Had 15 points, 7 assists and 3 steals in the title game to earn Most Valuable Player honors. … Three-time All-Northwest Piedmont 1-A selection.
G MASLYN MOSBACHER, 5-4, sophomore, Northwest Guilford
Small but tough guard who led the Vikings in scoring and assists as a sophomore. … Mosbacher averaged 13 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds per game for a Vikings team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … All-Metro 4-A Conference.
F JADYN NEWSOME, 5-10, junior, Northern Guilford
Newsome provided a strong inside presence for the Nighthawks and was particularly effective in the screen-and-roll game. … Averaged 9 points, 5 rebounds and 2 blocks per game for a balanced team that went 28-1 and reached the Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … All-Metro 4-A Conference and N.C. Basketball Coaches Association all-district.
F LILY PEREIRA, 5-10, junior, Wesleyan
Pereira provided strong inside play for a Trojans team that went 18-7 and reached the third round of the NCISAA Class 4-A playoffs before losing to eventual champion Rabun Gap-Nacoochee. … Averaged 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals per game. … NCISAA Class 4-A all-state.
G MADISON YOUNG, 5-11, junior, Northwest Guilford
Versatile guard and tenacious defender for a Vikings team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A playoffs. … Young averaged 11 points 5 rebounds and 3 assists. … Two-time All-Metro 4-A Conference.
ALSO RECEIVING VOTES (in alphabetical order)
• G Alex Belton, junior, Andrews
• Victoria Boddie, senior, Ragsdale
• F Tate Chappell, junior, Bishop McGuinness
• G Christina DeLisa, junior, Northern Guilford
• F-C Skyler Fowler, junior, Rockingham County
• G Ge’Kayla Goins, freshman, Piedmont Classical
• G Addison Gregson, sophomore, Rockingham County
• G Taylor Hawley, sophomore, Wesleyan
• F Ella Heldman, senior, Caldwell
• G Sanai Johnson, freshman, Andrews
• G Kate Jones, senior, Greensboro Day
• G Avery Knapp, sophomore, Grimsley
• G Lilly McRae, senior, Wesleyan
• G Anna Schmedes, senior, Page
• G Grace Shoemaker, freshman, Cornerstone Charter
• F Hattie Sloyan, sophomore, Page
• G Morgan Smith, sophomore, Smith
• G Courtney Taylor, junior, Southwest Guilford
• F Nadia VonReichbauer, sophomore, Grimsley.
HONORABLE MENTION
Andrews: G Ashley Bowman, senior; G Anaya Cureton, senior.
Bethany Community: G Leah Denny, freshman.
Caldwell: G Taylor Riffey, sophomore; F McKinley Tate, senior.
Eastern Guilford: Did not nominate any players.
Greensboro Day: G Samantha Collins, freshman.
High Point Central: Did not nominate any players.
Morehead: G Caitlyn Fontaine, senior.
N.C. Leadership Academy: Did not nominate any players.
Piedmont Classical: F Lauren Joiner, senior.
Reidsville: G Kiera Perkins, junior; G Gracious Wise, sophomore.
Smith: G Azaria Scott, sophomore.
Southern Guilford: Did not nominate any players.
Westchester: Did not nominate any players.
COACH OF THE YEAR
KIM FURLOUGH, Northern Guilford
Furlough guided the Nighthawks to the first unbeaten regular season in school history and a 28-1 overall record, and she did it with a team that did not start a senior. With all of Northern’s key players returning, a third state championship in the program’s storied history is not out of the question for a team that reached the NCHSAA Class 4-A West regional semifinals.
Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order)
Myke Bolton, Smith; Rachel Clark, Southeast Guilford; Brittany Drew, High Point Christian; Frank McNeil, Dudley; Brian Robinson, Bishop McGuinness; Nick Scarborough, Southwest Guilford; John Shearin, Andrews.
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.