The HSXtra.com All-Area football team for the 2021 spring season. Players were nominated and selected by head coaches.

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

KYLE PINNIX

QB, 6-feet-2, 185 pounds, senior, Reidsville

Dual-threat quarterback who passed for 1,775 yards and 25 touchdowns and rushed for 524 yards and seven TDs. ... Pinnix's 61-yard TD run in the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game is already the stuff of legends in Reidsville, as Pinnix broke seven tackles on his way to the end zone. ... That run and three TD passes helped him earn MVP honors in the game as Reidsville won its third consecutive state championship and finished 10-0. ... Pinnix ended his career in 10th place on North Carolina's all-time list for touchdown passes, with 107. ... He will continue his football career at Wofford.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

TRAVIS SHAW

DT, 6-feet-6, 335 pounds, junior, Grimsley

One of the defensive leaders for the unbeaten NCHSAA Class 4-A champions, Shaw often drew double-teams. ... Still finished with 84 tackles, including 28 for losses, in a 10-game season. ... Also had five sacks and 16 hurries and intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble. ... Metro 4-A Conference's defensive player of the year. ... Two-time all-conference. .... A consensus five-star recruit with scholarship offers from all of the nation's top football programs.

FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

QB ALONZA BARNETT, 6-0, 195, junior, Grimsley

The Page transfer stepped into the shoes of graduated All-Area QB Chris Zellous and led the Whirlies to an unbeaten season and the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship. ... Barnett was named the championship game MVP after throwing for a touchdown and running for a TD in a 28-8 win over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons. ... Finished the season 136-of-212 passing for 1,806 yards with 23 touchdowns and three interceptions. ... Also ran for 434 yards and nine TDs to provide a dual-threat element. ... Metro 4-A Conference's offensive player of the year.

RB JALEN FAIRLEY, 5-8, 170, senior, Southeast Guilford

Dependable, hard-running back who led the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference champions in rushing (1,097 yards) and scoring (15 TDs). ... Team captain and all-conference selection who also won a Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship from the National Football Foundation. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game. ... Will continue his football career at Winston-Salem State.

RB HEZEKIA NEWBY, 5-11, 205, senior, Eastern Guilford

Explosive runner who seemed to get better as the season wore on, with a highlight game of 384 yards and four touchdowns against Page in Week 6. ... Newby ran for 1,401 yards (11.2 yards per carry) to finish fifth in the state despite the Wildcats not making the playoffs and playing only six games. ... Finished with 17 rushing touchdowns, a receiving TD and three 2-point conversions. ... Had a school-record 99-yard TD run vs. Asheboro. ... Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference's offensive player of the year. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

WR ANTHONY DUNKINS, 6-0, 175, senior, Grimsley

A big-play threat in the Whirlies' deep corps of receivers, Dunkins finished with 27 receptions for 386 yards and eight touchdowns. ... Also saw spot duty in the secondary for a Grimsley team that went 10-0 and won the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship. ... All-conference selection.

WR BREON PASS, 6-0, 175, senior, Reidsville

One of the top athletes in the state of North Carolina, Pass showed his versatility and big-play ability for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player in the state championship game. ... For the abbreviated season, caught 35 passes for 758 yards and 10 touchdowns, ran nine times for 79 yards and had 45 tackles and three interceptions on defense. ... Also punted for a 38-yard average. ... Named to the North Carolina team for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. ... Three-time all-conference selection in football and two-time HSXtra.com All-Area Player of the Year for public schools in basketball. ... Rockingham County's all-time leading scorer in basketball, the sport he'll play next season at N.C. State.

WR MEKHI WALL, 5-10, 165, junior, Dudley

One of the most dangerous return men in the state and a threat to score every time he caught a pass or took a jet sweep. ... Caught 31 passes for 459 yards, rushed for 365 yards, returned kickoffs for 357 yards and ran back punts for 384 yards. ... Finished the season with 10 touchdowns. ... All-conference. ... Has multiple scholarship offers, including many of the ACC schools.

TE LAWSON ALBRIGHT, 6-5, 225, senior, Grimsley

Whether used as an in-line tight end, as an H-back or flexed out as a receiver, Albright contributed to the offense for a Whirlies team that went 10-0 and won the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship... Caught 29 passes for 393 yards and three touchdowns, and also contributed to the run game as a blocker. ... A team captain and two-time all-conference selection. ... Was named to the North Carolina team for the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas, an honor his father, Grimsley AD and former UNC and NFL tight end Ethan Albright, also received. ... Will continue his football career at Northwestern.

OL JALEN FERERE, 6-5, 325, senior, Southern Guilford

Teamed with younger brother Jamier to anchor both lines for a Storm team that reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. ... Jalen Ferere had 35 pancake blocks and did not allow a sack as a senior. ... He also contributed as a defensive lineman, with two forced fumbles. ... All-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at Fayetteville State.

OL JACOB PERRY, 6-6, 255, senior, Northwest Guilford

Top blocker for an offense that averaged 162 yards per game on the ground, grading out at 94 percent for the season. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Is considering preferred walk-on offers from a number of FBS programs.

OL ANTHONY RAY, 6-2, 275, senior, Southeast Guilford

Anchored a Falcons line that consistently opened large holes for All-Area RB Jalen Fairley and backup Deron McQuitty on the way to the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference championship. ... Consistently high grades for his blocking and had numerous pancakes. ... All-conference selection.

OL JAYSON ROYSTER, 6-3, 310, senior, Eastern Guilford

The leader of a line that helped put All-Area RB Hezekia Newby among the state's leaders in rushing yards, Royster also won a Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship from the National Football Foundation. ... Team captain and three-year starter. ... All-conference selection. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

OL COLBY SMITH, 6-7, 325, senior, Rockingham County

A prototypical college offensive tackle, Smith graded out at 83 percent or higher in every Cougars game as a senior. ... Also contributed as a defensive lineman, with four tackles for losses, three sacks and a pick-six. ... All-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at Auburn.

ATH MILAN SUMMERS, 5-9, 205, senior, Dudley

Versatile back who always runs downhill and also emerged as a pass-catching threat for a Panthers team that finished 8-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional final. ... An all-state linebacker-defensive end as a junior, Summers focused on offense as a senior and led the state in scoring, with 176 points including 27 touchdowns. ... Finished with 1,331 yards rushing and 134 receiving. ... Also an outstanding wrestler. ... Has Division I recruiting interest and multiple Division II offers.

DEFENSE

DL ALEX McCALOP, 6-3, 255, junior, Southeast Guilford

Built on a breakout sophomore season with another strong year, even though offenses were scheming away from him much of the time. ... McCalop led the Falcons in tackles (65) and added three sacks, three fumble recoveries (one for a TD) and two forced fumbles. ... Team captain and Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference's defensive player of the year as Southeast rolled to the league title.

DL JHYHEEM PITTMAN, 6-3, 290, junior, Dudley

A large presence on the Panthers' defensive line, Pittman finished the season with 67 tackles, including 19 for losses. ... Despite playing inside much of the time, he still had 10 sacks. ... All-conference selection who has the attention of Division I recruiters.

DL KI RANKIN, 6-0, 240, senior, Reidsville

One of the leaders for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Finished the season with 98 tackles, including 21 for losses, and nine sacks. ... Also stood out on the offensive line for Reidsville. ... Three-year starter and all-conference selection who also is an outstanding wrestler. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game before continuing his football career at Winston-Salem State.

DL TAMORYE THOMPSON, 5-11, 230, junior, Grimsley

Undersized but dynamic playmaker for a Whirlies team that went 10-0 and won the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship. ... Was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player for Grimsley in its 28-8 win over Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons. ... Finished the season with 73 tackles, including 25 for losses, 13 sacks and 18 hurries. ... Also had three fumble recoveries, two of which he returned for touchdowns, and forced two fumbles. ... Two-time all-conference selection who already has multiple FBS scholarship offers.

LB AMAAH ACHINA, 6-1, 190, senior, Northern Guilford

Was slowed by injuries, but still had 10 tackles for losses for the Nighthawks. ... All-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at Furman.

LB SINCERE BURNETTE, 6-0, 205, senior, Grimsley

Big-time linebacker and leader for a Whirlies team that went 10-0 and won the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship. ... Had 58 tackles, including 13 for losses, two sacks, six hurries, four pass deflections, one fumble recovery and one forced punt. ... Also contributed on special teams with two blocked punts. ... Team captain and two-time all-conference selection who also won a Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship from the National Football Foundation. ... Will continue his football career as a preferred walk-on at N.C. A&T.

LB XAVIER SIMMONS, 6-3, 225, junior, Northwest Guilford

Simmons' combination of size and speed is exactly what colleges are looking for at outside linebacker. ... Had 61 tackles, including seven for losses, and five fumble recoveries despite most teams running away from him. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Has more than 20 Division I scholarship offers.

LB QUENTIN WILLIAMSON, 5-10, 220, senior, Grimsley

Williamson finished his Whirlies career as the all-time leading tackler in school history, with 302, including 57 for losses. ... As a senior, had 101 tackles (24 for losses), two sacks and five hurries as Grimsley went 10-0 and won the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship. ... Team captain and three-time all-conference selection.

DB STERLING BREWER, 6-0, 175, senior, Dudley

Brewer broke up 15 passes and intercepted one for a Panthers team that went 8-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional final. ... Was in on 43 tackles and earned all-conference honors. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

DB CALEB CURTAIN, 6-1, 180, senior, Grimsley

The Southwest Guilford transfer was an impact player in the Whirlies' secondary. ... Curtain had nine interceptions, including a pick-six that helped Grimsley wrap up the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship and a 10-0 season. ... Broke up six other passes, and added nine receptions for 125 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver, as well as another interception return for a TD. ... Will continue his football career at Elon.

DB KAHREE HAYES, 5-11, 160, senior, Reidsville

Steadying force on the back end for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Hayes finished with 78 tackles and two interceptions and was named the Most Outstanding Defensive Player in Reidsville's win over Burnsville Mountain Heritage in the state title game. ... All-conference selection.

DB JADEN ROBINSON, 6-0, 170, senior, Reidsville

A ballhawk who had six interceptions for the Rams as they rolled to their third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Robinson also had 39 tackles and broke up nine passes. ... Added 19 receptions for 290 yards and five touchdowns as a receiver. ... Two-time all-conference selection who will continue his football career at Fayetteville State.

ATH JAHRIE LITTLE, 6-2, 195, senior, Dudley

Played a hybrid defensive end-outside linebacker role for the Panthers and tied for the state lead in sacks, with 23. ... Was a menace off the edge with 47 solo tackles, including 32 for losses, and 40 assists as the Panthers went 8-2 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional final. ... All-Piedmont Triad 3-A Conference.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K ANTHONY FRANSON, 5-10, 135, junior, Reidsville

Made 64 of 66 extra-point tries for the Rams as they went 10-0 and won their third consecutive NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... Went 3-for-3 on field-goal attempts. ... Mid-State 2-A Conference's kicker of the year this season and a two-time all-conference selection.

P MYLES GOWENS, 5-10, 165, senior, Grimsley

Averaged 38 yards per punt for the season, but consistently flipped the field in the NCHSAA Class 4-A state championship game, where he averaged 48 per kick. ... Six of Gowens' punts were downed inside the opponent's 20. ... Also a two-year starter at free safety and earned all-conference recognition.

PR/KR JORDAN McINNIS, 5-9, 185, junior, Northern Guilford

Ran two kickoffs back for touchdowns and was a playmaker any time he had the ball in his hands for the Nighthawks. ... Playing mostly at running back, McInnis had 410 yards and six TDs rushing and added 21 receptions for 249 yards and another TD through the air. ... All-conference selection.

LS CALEB TRAVIS, 6-3, 225, senior, Southern Guilford

Consistent and accurate, Travis did not have a bad snap all season for a Storm team that went 5-3 and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. ... Will continue to long-snap for Fayetteville State.

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

QB KAMELL SMITH, 6-4, 200, senior, Eastern Guilford

Threw for 539 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 280 yards and four scores in what became a run-oriented attack with first-team All-Area RB Hezekia Newby. ... Also was the Wildcats' long-snapper. ... Three-year starter and two-year captain. ... Two-time all-conference. ... Also was second-team All-Area in basketball. ... Will continue his football career at Miami (Ohio).

RB STE’VIAN HARRISON, 5-10, 215, senior, Reidsville

Steady back for a Rams team that went 10-0 and won its third straight NCHSAA Class 2-A championship. ... After featuring on defense as a junior with Lionel Long leading the ground game, Harrison ran for 1,112 yards and 20 touchdowns. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Will continue his football career at St. Augustine's.

RB JEIEL MELTON, 5-10, 215, junior, Grimsley

The Page transfer provided an explosive rushing complement to a diverse passing attack for a Whirlies team that went 10-0 and won the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship. ... Finished with 915 yards rushing and 10 touchdowns and also caught seven passes and was solid when asked to pass-block. ... Ran for 116 yards and a TD in the state championship game and was named Grimsley's Most Outstanding Offensive Player. ... All-conference selection.

WR DE’ANTHONY BUTCHEE, 6-0, 170, senior, Southwest Guilford

The Cowboys' home run threat, Butchee caught eight touchdown passes to rank among the leaders in the area. ... Had 27 receptions for 386 yards. ... All-conference. ... Also an outstanding basketball player for Southwest Guilford.

WR TYSON RESPER, 5-9, 155, junior, Grimsley

Played much bigger than his listed height, leading the Whirlies in receptions and yards receiving on the way to a 10-0 record and a NCHSAA Class 4-A championship. ... Resper had 32 catches for 464 yards and five touchdowns. ... All-conference selection.

WR DARIUS CROSS, 6-2, 170, junior, Smith

Cross was the favorite target of senior QB Gunner Lattimore and caught 30 passes for 681 yards (22.7 yards per catch) with nine touchdowns. ... All-conference selection.

TE JOHNCARLOS MILLER, 6-4, 230, senior, Dudley

A strong blocker and a big-time receiving threat, Miller made the Panthers' offense much more explosive when he was healthy. ... Caught 23 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns despite missing time with a shoulder injury. ... All-conference. ... Will continue his football career at Elon.

OL ALEX CURRENT, 5-10, 285, senior, Eastern Guilford

Undersized but physical blocker who helped pave the way for one of the area's most prolific running games. ... Current was a two-year starter and an all-conference selection.

OL JAMIER FERERE, 6-0, 280, junior, Southern Guilford

The younger brother of first-team All-Area selection Jalen Ferere, Jamier showed his versatility by playing all five spots on the line during the course of the season. ... Had 34 pancake blocks to earn all-conference honors as the Storm qualified for the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. ... Also played defensive line and had 59 total tackles and five sacks.

OL TREVON HUMPHREY, 6-4, 285, junior, Dudley

Another key piece on a big, physical Panthers line, Humphrey had 28 pancake blocks and graded out at 91 percent for the year. ... Helped Dudley go 8-2 and reach the NCHSAA Class 3-AA West Regional championship game. ... All-conference selection.

OL ISAIAH MOSQUEDA, 6-0, 300, senior, Reidsville

Mosqueda started at tackle for the Rams as they won the last three NCHSAA Class 2-A championships. ... Also played defensive line when needed. ... Two-time all-conference selection. ... Will play in the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game.

OL JONATHAN NEAL, 6-1, 260, junior, Dudley

Helped open holes, along with fellow All-Area second-teamer Trevon Humphrey, as the Panthers averaged 343 yards per game on the ground. ... Neal was credited with 30 pancake blocks and graded out at 94 percent for the year. ... All-conference selection.

ATH DA’MON COLEMAN, 5-10, 175, senior, Eastern Guilford

Made plays as a wide receiver, a defensive back and a kick returner for the Wildcats. ... Led a run-oriented team with 17 receptions for 301 yards and three touchdowns and added 230 yards on kickoff and punt returns. ... A two-year captain and three-year starter who also had 54 tackles and an interception on defense. ... All-conference selection.

DEFENSE

DL SOLOMON HEIGHT, 6-2, 265, senior, Ragsdale

A stout run-stopper who graded out at 85 percent for the season. ... Team captain and four-time all-conference selection. ... Will play college football for one of the service academies.

DL PERRY SHARPE, 5-10, 195, senior, Eastern Guilford

Contributed to the Wildcats in many ways, but had the most impact off the edge on defense. ... Sharpe finished with 59 tackles, three tackles for losses, 14 hurries, two forced fumbles and a pass deflection. ... Also played H-back on offense and helped open holes for first-team All-Area RB Hezekia Newby. ... Averaged 33 yards as a punter and had eight touchbacks on kickoffs. ... Team captain, three-year starter and all-conference selection.

DL CONNOR LACHESKY, 6-3, 230, junior, Northern Guilford

Just beginning to tap into his potential as a defensive end, Lachesky had 47 total tackles, including 22 for losses to lead the Nighthawks. ... Also had eight sacks and two fumble recoveries. ... All-conference selection.

DL TRISTEN CARTER, 6-1, 215, junior, High Point Central

An emerging edge rusher, Carter had seven hurries and four sacks for the Bison. ... All-conference selection.

LB CAMDEN ALLISON, 5-9, 185, senior, Grimsley

A "Swiss army knife," in coach Darryl Brown's words, Allison filled a number of roles for the Whirlies' unbeaten NCHSAA Class 4-A championship team. ... Had 48 tackles, including five for losses, two sacks, two hurries, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. ... Two-time all-conference selection.

LB JOHN BIESECKER, 5-10, 180, senior, Page

Whether lined up inside or outside, Biesecker made plays for the Pirates. ... Led Page with 85 tackles and also picked off a pass. ... All-conference selection.

LB CHASE COX, 6-1, 220, senior, High Point Christian

A four-year starter who was the heart and soul of the Cougars' defense, along with twin brother, Colby. ... Team captain who averaged 12.2 tackles per game to rank second among NCISAA defenders during the fall season and also had 10½ tackles for losses. ... Conference's defensive player of the year. ... Will continue his football career at Emory & Henry.

LB BRAXTON VEIGA, 6-0, 185, sophomore, Eastern Guilford

Had a breakout season for the Wildcats as a sophomore, with 77 tackles. ... Also had three sacks and four fumble recoveries, including a scoop-and-score against Southern Guilford. ... All-conference selection who already has college recruiting interest.

DB TAYLOR ALSTON, 5-7, 155, senior, Southern Guilford

A defensive playmaker for the Storm, which qualified for the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs. ... Alston was in on 47 tackles and had two interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. ... On offense, he rushed for 531 yards and five touchdowns and caught 14 passes for 229 yards and two scores. ... All-conference selection. ... Earned a Corrigan-Faircloth scholarship from the National Football Foundation. ... Expects to continue his football career at the Division III level.

DB ISHMEL ATKINS, 6-3, 170, junior, Northern Guilford

Averaged 10 tackles per game for the Nighthawks and made a number of big plays. ... Had 13 tackles for losses, forced two fumbles, blocked two field-goal attempts and had a sack. ... All-conference selection.

DB JORDAN FARMER, 6-1, 180, junior, Southeast Guilford

Long corner who contributed 33 tackles for the Falcons, who won the Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference and reached the NCHSAA Class 3-AA playoffs. ... Added two interceptions, including a pick-six, and broke up seven other passes. ... All-conference selection.

DB AYDEN GAMBLE, 6-1, 170, senior, Dudley

Transitioned from basketball, where he was a first-team All-Area selection, to football and made it look relatively easy. ... Gamble was in on 39 tackles, but his biggest impact was against the pass, with four interceptions and eight passes broken up. ... A two-sport all-conference selection who will play basketball at Ferrum.

ATH K.J. MOREHEAD, 5-10, 175, junior, Page

Morehead was second on the team in tackles, with 50, and intercepted a pass for the Pirates. ... On offense, he was Page's leading rusher. ... All-conference selection.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K JOHNATHON MEDLIN, 6-0, 180, senior, High Point Christian

Handled all the kicking and punting duties for the Cougars. ... Converted all four of his field-goal attempts and was 18-of-20 on extra-point tries. ... Seventy percent of his kickoffs were touchbacks. ... All-conference selection who will kick for Lenoir-Rhyne.

P SLATER WARD, 6-1, 175, senior, Northern Guilford

Averaged 37.5 yards per punts, with five downed inside the opponent's 10-yard line, and also handled kickoff and placement duties for the Nighthawks. ... Made three of four field-goal attempts and 20 of 21 extra-point kicks, and 12 of his kickoffs were touchbacks. ... All-conference selection who also played safety on defense.

PR/KR JHMARE WHITE, 5-9, 175, senior, Southwest Guilford

Was particularly dangerous on punt returns, averaging 23.3 yards and running one back for a score. ... White also averaged 30 yards on kickoff returns for the Cowboys. ... All-conference selection.

HONORABLE MENTION

Andrews: LB Brian Anderson, senior; OL Kashawn Kimble, senior; DL Jacobe Morman, senior; RB Keith Williams, senior.

Bishop McGuinness: RB Daniel Cancro, senior; LB Noah Nagle, junior; WR Jaden Pluciniczak, senior.

Dudley: LB Jaylan Richmond, junior.

Eastern Guilford: LB-RB Zephaniah Cole, senior; LB Jeremiah James-Nunez, senior.

Grimsley: WR Christian Tutuh, senior.

High Point Central: LB Jermaine Griffin, senior; RB Elijah Kennedy, senior; LB JoJo McBride, senior; QB Keith McDuffie, senior; DL R.J. Wright, sophomore.

High Point Christian: OL Phil Couillard, senior; QB Luke Homol, senior; WR Jalen Smith, junior; RB Jordan Wilson, junior.

McMichael: DB Brady Elrod, sophomore.

Morehead: LB Tyler Horton, senior; WR Mark Pettie, senior; RB Jacob Svedek, senior.

Northeast Guilford: Did not nominate any players.

Northern Guilford: QB Will Lenard, senior; ATH Terrell Timmons, junior.

Northwest Guilford: DB Bristol Carter, sophomore; RB Carson Cassetty, senior.

Ragsdale: WR Tyrell Carmichael, senior; WR-DB Donovan Platt, senior.

Reidsville: LB-RB Javon Burton, senior; DL-OL Keyan Floyd, senior; WR Jalen Galloway, senior; OL Jacob Guill, senior; OL-DL Orion Johnson, senior; WR-DB Tamir Johnson, sophomore; WR-DB J.D. McCain, sophomore; WR Cam Peoples, senior; WR-LB Omarion Pettiford, senior; OL-DL Nashaun Price, sophomore; LB Vince Widerman, junior.

Rockingham County: WR-DB Dylan Apple, senior; LB Colby Doss, senior; LB Ethan Smith, junior.

Southeast Guilford: DB Cameron Williams, sophomore.

Southern Guilford: LB-RB Tyler Alston, senior; LB Linwood King, senior; QB Conway McCoury, senior.

Southwest Guilford: WR Quincy Martin, senior; QB Joey McGinnis, junior; DL Kyler Puckett, sophomore.

Western Guilford: LB Aaron Berry, senior; OL-DL Marteus Carmichael, senior; WR-ATH Darrien Dalton, senior; ATH Dre Dunn, senior; DL-RB Jamyr Jeffries, senior; LB Bryson Moore, junior; RB-DB Jihrian Moore, senior.

