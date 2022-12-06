 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with East Duplin's Battle Holley and Reidsville's Jimmy Teague

  • 0
HS Football (copy) (copy)

Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague, on East Duplin, his Rams' opponent Saturday to win the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game: “They’re very well-coached. The wing-T stuff they do (on offense) they’ve been doing for a very long time. Talking to their staff … they’ve probably been in the wing-T since they came out of the womb almost. … When somebody stops one thing, they know how to counter it and come back and do something else. It’s going to be an issue for us to counter when they start doing something that hurts us.”

CHARLOTTE — Two 14-1 football teams will meet Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill to crown a NCHSAA Class 2-A champion. East Duplin is the East regional champion, and Reidsville represents the West.

East Duplin coach Battle Holley and Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague took part in the NCHSAA news conference Monday at Bank of America Stadium, and both spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

People are also reading…

BATTLE HOLLEY, East Duplin

East Duplin football coach Battle Holley previews the Class 2-A state championship game vs. Reidsville

JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville

Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague previews the state championship game vs. East Duplin
Battle Holley

Coach Battle Holley has East Duplin in a state football championship game for the first time since 2017.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Boxing powerhouse Cuba will now let women compete

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert