HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with East Duplin's Battle Holley and Reidsville's Jimmy Teague

CHARLOTTE — Two 14-1 football teams will meet Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill to crown a NCHSAA Class 2-A champion. East Duplin is the East regional champion, and Reidsville represents the West.
East Duplin coach Battle Holley and Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague took part in the NCHSAA news conference Monday at Bank of America Stadium, and both spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague, on East Duplin, his Rams' opponent Saturday to win the NCHSAA Class 2-A championship game: “They’re very well-coached. The wing-T stuff they do (on offense) they’ve been doing for a very long time. Talking to their staff … they’ve probably been in the wing-T since they came out of the womb almost. … When somebody stops one thing, they know how to counter it and come back and do something else. It’s going to be an issue for us to counter when they start doing something that hurts us.”