HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Eastern Guilford's Tony Aguilar and Dudley's Steven Davis

Southern Eastern

Eastern Guilford football coach Tony Aguilar on his team's six-game winning streak: "Our offensive line, our big Cats, are playing well and they’re kind of the catalyst for our team. … They’ve let us be balanced. … Our O-line and D-line have kind of set the tone for the year. That’s where we’ve gotten a lot better."

For the second time in as many years the battle for first place in Mid-State 3-A Conference football has come down to Eastern Guilford vs. Dudley on the final Friday night. This year the Wildcats and Panthers meet at Tarpley Stadium with both teams at 6-0 in the league heading toward the playoffs.

Eastern Guilford coach Tony Aguilar and Dudley coach Steven Davis took timeout from their game prep to speak with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

TONY AGUILAR, Eastern Guilford

Eastern Guilford football coach Tony Aguilar previews the Dudley game

STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley

Dudley football coach Steven Davis previews the Eastern Guilford game
Dudley HS FB

Dudley football coach Steven Davis on what has helped his Panthers win their last six games: "One of the biggest things from an offensive standpoint is we’re not turning the ball over and we’re giving ourselves a chance to score some points and control the ball. … From a defensive standpoint, they’re playing lights out. ... There’s an old saying, 'If you don’t give up any, you don’t need many.' ”

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

Northern Guilford (2-4 Metro 4-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (6-0, 9-0)

No. 7 Eastern Guilford (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-3 overall) at No. 2 Dudley (6-0, 7-2)

Morehead (2-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 3 Reidsville (5-0, 8-1)

No. 8 Southwest Guilford (3-3 Metro 4-A, 5-4 overall) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (5-1, 7-2)

No. 6 Southeast Guilford (3-3 Metro 4-A, 6-3 overall) at No. 5 Page (4-2, 5-4)

High Point Central (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-8) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-2, 5-4)

No. 10 McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)

ALSO PLAYING

Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m.

Rabun Gap Nacoochee, Ga. (6-3) at High Point Christian (4-5)

Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Smith (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 2-7 overall) at Northeast Guilford (2-4, 5-4)

Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Western Guilford (0-6 Metro 4-A, 0-9 overall) at Ragsdale (1-5, 1-8)

