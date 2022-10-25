HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Eastern Guilford's Tony Aguilar and Dudley's Steven Davis

For the second time in as many years the battle for first place in Mid-State 3-A Conference football has come down to Eastern Guilford vs. Dudley on the final Friday night. This year the Wildcats and Panthers meet at Tarpley Stadium with both teams at 6-0 in the league heading toward the playoffs.
Eastern Guilford coach Tony Aguilar and Dudley coach Steven Davis took timeout from their game prep to speak with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
TONY AGUILAR, Eastern Guilford
STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
Northern Guilford (2-4 Metro 4-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (6-0, 9-0)
No. 7 Eastern Guilford (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-3 overall) at No. 2 Dudley (6-0, 7-2)
Morehead (2-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 3 Reidsville (5-0, 8-1)
No. 8 Southwest Guilford (3-3 Metro 4-A, 5-4 overall) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (5-1, 7-2)
No. 6 Southeast Guilford (3-3 Metro 4-A, 6-3 overall) at No. 5 Page (4-2, 5-4)
High Point Central (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-8) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-2, 5-4)
No. 10 McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)
ALSO PLAYING
Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m.
Rabun Gap Nacoochee, Ga. (6-3) at High Point Christian (4-5)
Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Smith (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 2-7 overall) at Northeast Guilford (2-4, 5-4)
Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday
Western Guilford (0-6 Metro 4-A, 0-9 overall) at Ragsdale (1-5, 1-8)
