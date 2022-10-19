HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Grimsley's Darryl Brown and Page's Doug Robertson

GREENSBORO — It's Grimsley-Page week in football. Or is it Page-Grimsley? Either way, the Metro 4-A Conference teams renew their rivalry Friday night at Page's Marion Kirby Stadium.
Grimsley coach Darryl Brown and Page coach Doug Robertson took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley (5-0 Metro 4-A, 8-0 overall) at No. 6 Page (4-1, 5-3)
No. 2 Dudley (5-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-2 overall) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-1, 5-3)
No. 3 Reidsville (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 7-1 overall) at No. 10 McMichael (3-1, 6-2)
No. 4 Northwest Guilford (4-1 Metro 4-A, 6-2 overall) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (3-2, 6-2)
No. 7 Eastern Guilford (5-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-3 overall) at Smith (2-3, 2-6)
Ragsdale (1-4 Metro 4-A, 1-7 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-3, 4-4)
ALSO PLAYING
Atkins (0-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at High Point Central (1-4, 1-7)
Bishop McGuinness (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-3, 2-5)
High Point Christian (3-5) at Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-8), 7 p.m.
Morehead (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at Walkertown (3-1, 6-2)
Northeast Guilford (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 5-3 overall) at Rockingham County (1-4, 2-6)
Northern Guilford (1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5 overall) at Western Guilford (0-5, 0-8)
OFF
Andrews (1-4 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5 overall)
