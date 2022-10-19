 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Grimsley's Darryl Brown and Page's Doug Robertson

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown will be involved in his seventh Grimsley-Page football game Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium.

GREENSBORO — It's Grimsley-Page week in football. Or is it Page-Grimsley? Either way, the Metro 4-A Conference teams renew their rivalry Friday night at Page's Marion Kirby Stadium.

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown and Page coach Doug Robertson took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Page game

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page

Page football coach Doug Robertson previews the Grimsley game
Page coach Doug Robertson will be involved in his third Grimsley-Page football game Friday night at Marion Kirby Stadium.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (5-0 Metro 4-A, 8-0 overall) at No. 6 Page (4-1, 5-3)

No. 2 Dudley (5-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-2 overall) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-1, 5-3)

No. 3 Reidsville (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 7-1 overall) at No. 10 McMichael (3-1, 6-2)

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (4-1 Metro 4-A, 6-2 overall) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (3-2, 6-2)

No. 7 Eastern Guilford (5-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-3 overall) at Smith (2-3, 2-6)

Ragsdale (1-4 Metro 4-A, 1-7 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-3, 4-4)

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at High Point Central (1-4, 1-7)

Bishop McGuinness (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-3, 2-5)

High Point Christian (3-5) at Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-8), 7 p.m.

Morehead (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at Walkertown (3-1, 6-2)

Northeast Guilford (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 5-3 overall) at Rockingham County (1-4, 2-6)

Northern Guilford (1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5 overall) at Western Guilford (0-5, 0-8)

OFF

Andrews (1-4 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5 overall)

