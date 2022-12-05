 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with New Bern's Torrey Nowell and Grimsley's Darryl Brown

Grimsley Hough (copy)

Grimsley coach Darryl Brown has the Whirlies in the NCHSAA Class 4-A championship game for the second time in three seasons. If they're going to beat New Bern on Friday night, they need to "just continue to be us," Brown says. "Play hard, which I know we will. Take care of the ball offensively. Get key stops. Get off the field on third down, because they can control the clock with their running game. … Be sound in special teams."

CHARLOTTE — Two unbeaten football teams will meet Friday night at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill to crown a NCHSAA Class 4-A champion. New Bern (15-0) is the East regional champion, and Grimsley (15-0) represents the West.

New Bern coach Torrey Nowell and Grimsley coach Darryl Brown took part in the NCHSAA news conference Monday at Bank of America Stadium, and both spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

TORREY NOWELL, New Bern

New Bern football coach Torrey Nowell previews the Class 4-A state championship game vs. Grimsley

DARRYL BROWN, Grimsley

Grimsley football coach Darryl Brown previews the Class 4-A state championship game vs. New Bern

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

