 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' Clipboard with Reidsville's Jimmy Teague

  • 0
HS Football (copy)

Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague: "We’ve been in position to make a lot of tackles defensively, but we’re just not wrapping up like we ought to be. That’s been one of our focuses over the last few days, having guys wrap up when they get there instead of just making contact."

There aren't many high school football games Friday night in the Triad, but there is a good one in Reidsville. Eastern Alamance (3-0) comes to Community Stadium to take on the Rams (2-1) in a game that matches two of the state's best coaches in John Kirby and Jimmy Teague.

Reidsville's Teague spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup:

JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

Southern Pines Pinecrest (2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (2-0)

Durham Jordan (1-2) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (2-0)

Eastern Alamance (3-0) at No. 6 Reidsville (2-1)

Parkland (0-2) at No. 10 Andrews (2-1)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (1-2) at North Raleigh Christian (2-1), 7 p.m.

High Point Christian (3-0) at Asheville Christian (0-3), 7 p.m.

Martinsville, Va. (1-0) at Morehead (2-1)

McMichael (2-1) at Carver (1-2), 7 p.m.

Smith (0-2) at Randleman (2-1)

OFF

No. 3 Northern Guilford (2-1)

No. 3 Dudley (1-2)

No. 5 Northwest Guilford (2-1)

No. 7 Page (1-2)

No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-1)

No. 9 Northeast Guilford (3-0)

Eastern Guilford (0-3)

High Point Central (0-3)

Ragsdale (0-3)

Rockingham County (1-2)

Southern Guilford (1-2)

Western Guilford (0-3)

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

App State-UNC matchup will double Boone’s population. It’s more than a football game for lots of fans.

Down on King Street and up in the High Country, in the first days of a new semester, Bill Corriher was preparing for something the likes of which he has never seen in 40 years living in this college town, known for its views and for being the home of Appalachian State University. Corriher wasn’t alone. No one here has ever experienced what’s coming. “I feel bad for all the people who are gonna ...

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

WNBA legend Sue Bird retires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert