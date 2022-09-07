HSXtra.com Football: Coaches' Clipboard with Reidsville's Jimmy Teague

There aren't many high school football games Friday night in the Triad, but there is a good one in Reidsville. Eastern Alamance (3-0) comes to Community Stadium to take on the Rams (2-1) in a game that matches two of the state's best coaches in John Kirby and Jimmy Teague.
Reidsville's Teague spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup:
JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
Southern Pines Pinecrest (2-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (2-0)
Durham Jordan (1-2) at No. 2 Southeast Guilford (2-0)
Eastern Alamance (3-0) at No. 6 Reidsville (2-1)
Parkland (0-2) at No. 10 Andrews (2-1)
ALSO PLAYING
Bishop McGuinness (1-2) at North Raleigh Christian (2-1), 7 p.m.
High Point Christian (3-0) at Asheville Christian (0-3), 7 p.m.
Martinsville, Va. (1-0) at Morehead (2-1)
McMichael (2-1) at Carver (1-2), 7 p.m.
Smith (0-2) at Randleman (2-1)
OFF
No. 3 Northern Guilford (2-1)
No. 3 Dudley (1-2)
No. 5 Northwest Guilford (2-1)
No. 7 Page (1-2)
No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-1)
No. 9 Northeast Guilford (3-0)
Eastern Guilford (0-3)
High Point Central (0-3)
Ragsdale (0-3)
Rockingham County (1-2)
Southern Guilford (1-2)
Western Guilford (0-3)
