HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Southeast Guilford's Earl Bates and Northwest Guilford's Kevin Wallace

Southeast Guilford coach Earl Bates takes his Falcons to Northwest Guilford on Friday night for a NCHSAA Class 4-A West first-round playoff game.

The NCHSAA football playoffs open Friday night across the Triad. Two Metro 4-A Conference rivals will meet for the second time in three weeks when Southeast Guilford (7-3) travels to Northwest Guilford (8-2) for a Class 4-A West game.

Southeast coach Earl Bates and Northwest coach Kevin Wallace took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford

Southeast Guilford football coach Earl Bates previews the Northwest Guilford first-round playoff game

KEVIN WALLACE, Northwest Guilford

Northwest Guilford football coach Kevin Wallace previews the Southeast Guilford playoff game
Northwest Guilford Kevin Wallace's Vikings take on Metro 4-A Conference rival Southeast Guilford on Friday night at R.L. Billings Stadium in the first round of the NCHSAA Class 4-A West football playoffs.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S PLAYOFF GAMES

Area teams

NCHSAA

First round

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 32 Davie County (4-6) at No. 1 Grimsley (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 29 West Forsyth (4-6) at No. 4 East Forsyth (10-0), 7 p.m.

No. 17 Charlotte Catholic (8-2) at No. 16 Reagan (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 19 Southeast Guilford (7-3) at No. 14 Northwest Guilford (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 20 Mount Tabor (8-2) at No. 13 Asheville (8-2), 7 p.m.

No. 25 Page (5-5) at No. 8 Charlotte Independence (9-1), 7 p.m.

No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 2 Mooresville (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 30 West Mecklenburg (5-5) at No. 3 Oak Grove (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

No. 27 Canton Pisgah (4-6) at No. 6 Dudley (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 23 Eastern Guilford (6-4) at No. 10 Monroe Parkwood (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

No. 24 Southern Guilford (6-4) at No. 9 Lenoir Hibriten (5-5), 7:30 p.m.

No. 31 North Davidson (3-7) at No. 2 West Henderson (10-0), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 32 Madison (3-7) at No. 1 Reidsville (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

No. 21 Mount Pleasant (7-3) at No. 12 Walkertown (8-2), 7:30 p.m.

No. 17 Providence Grove (7-3) at No. 16 McMichael (7-3), 7:30 p.m.

No. 30 Morehead (4-6) at No. 3 Lawndale Burns (9-1), 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 1-A WEST

No. 19 Winston-Salem Prep (3-6) at No. 14 Swain County (4-6)

No. 20 Carver (3-7) at No. 13 North Rowan (6-4), 7:30 p.m.

NCISAA

DIVISION II

No. 5 High Point Christian (4-6) at No. 4 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.

