HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Southern Guilford's Jason Bradley and Eastern Guilford's Tony Aguilar

  • 0

After rough starts in non-conference play, Southern Guilford and Eastern Guilford are on a roll heading into Friday night's Mid-State 3-A Conference football game.

Ninth-ranked Southern has won five in a row, while No. 8 Eastern has won its last four. The winner will be the challenger to 2021 state champion Dudley for conference supremacy.

Southern coach Jason Bradley and Eastern coach Tony Aguilar took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

JASON BRADLEY, Southern Guilford

Southern Guilford football coach Jason Bradley previews the Eastern Guilford game

TONY AGUILAR, Eastern Guilford

Eastern Guilford football coach Tony Aguilar previews the Southern Guilford game
Grimsley vs Eastern prep football (copy)

Eastern Gulford football coach Tony Aguilar on his Wildcats' four straight wins after an 0-3 start: "We feel like we’re playing well, but don’t let it go to your head. Just continue to do what we’ve been doing and stick to the process, continue to work hard in practice and just get better each week. The only team we feel can beat us right now is ourselves."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 7 Southwest Guilford (2-2 Metro 4-A, 4-3 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (4-0, 7-0)

Rockingham County (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 2-5 overall) at No. 2 Dudley (4-0, 5-2)

No. 3 Reidsville (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-1 overall) at West Stokes (2-2, 4-3)

No. 4 Northwest Guilford (3-1 Metro 4-A, 5-2 overall) at Ragsdale (1-3, 1-6)

No. 5 Southeast Guilford (2-2 Metro 4-A, 5-2 overall) at Western Guilford (0-4, 0-7)

No. 6 Page (3-1 Metro 4-A, 4-3 overall) at Northern Guilford (1-3, 3-4)

No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-2 overall) at No. 8 Eastern Guilford (4-0, 4-3)

Walkertown (2-1 Mid-State 2-A, 5-2 overall) at No. 10 McMichael (3-0, 6-1)

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (1-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at Morehead (1-2, 3-4)

Atkins (0-4 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-3, 4-3)

High Point Central (1-3 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at Smith (1-3, 1-6)

Indian Trail Metrolina Christian (2-5) at High Point Christian (3-4), 7 p.m.

Mount Holly Mountain Island Charter (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 2-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-3, 1-6), 7 p.m.

