HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Southern Guilford's Jason Bradley and Eastern Guilford's Tony Aguilar

After rough starts in non-conference play, Southern Guilford and Eastern Guilford are on a roll heading into Friday night's Mid-State 3-A Conference football game.

Ninth-ranked Southern has won five in a row, while No. 8 Eastern has won its last four. The winner will be the challenger to 2021 state champion Dudley for conference supremacy.

Southern coach Jason Bradley and Eastern coach Tony Aguilar took time out from their game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

JASON BRADLEY, Southern Guilford

TONY AGUILAR, Eastern Guilford