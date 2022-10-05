HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Southwest Guilford's Marlon White and Southeast Guilford's Earl Bates

Southwest Guilford and Southeast Guilford are two of the strong football teams chasing first-place Grimsley in the Metro 4-A Conference. The Cowboys and Falcons meet Friday night at Bill Slayton Athletic Field in one of this week's key matchups.
Southwest coach Marlon White and Southeast coach Earl Bates took time out from their game week preparation to speak with HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
MARLON WHITE, Southwest Guilford
EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford
FRIDAY'S GAMES
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Grimsley (3-0 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at Ragsdale (1-2, 1-5)
No. 2 Dudley (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 4-2 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-2, 4-2)
No. 8 Northern Guilford (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3 overall) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (2-1, 4-2)
Western Guilford (0-3 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at No. 6 Page (2-1, 3-3)
No. 7 Southwest Guilford (2-1 Metro 4-A, 4-2 overall) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-2, 4-2)
No. 9 Eastern Guilford (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at Atkins (0-3, 1-4)
Smith (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (3-0, 4-2)
ALSO PLAYING
Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-0, 6-0), 7 p.m.
High Point Central (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6 overall) at Rockingham County (1-2, 2-4)
High Point Christian (3-3) at Cabarrus (4-2), 7 p.m. Thursday
McMichael (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall) at Morehead (1-1, 3-3)
West Stokes (1-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at Andrews (1-2, 4-3)
OFF
No. 3 Reidsville (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-1 overall)
