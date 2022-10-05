 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HSXtra.com football Coaches' Clipboard with Southwest Guilford's Marlon White and Southeast Guilford's Earl Bates

  • 0
SW Northern (copy)

Southwest Guilford coach Marlon White has his football team in the thick of the Metro 4-A race heading into Friday night's game at Southeast Guilford.

Southwest Guilford and Southeast Guilford are two of the strong football teams chasing first-place Grimsley in the Metro 4-A Conference. The Cowboys and Falcons meet Friday night at Bill Slayton Athletic Field in one of this week's key matchups.

Southwest coach Marlon White and Southeast coach Earl Bates took time out from their game week preparation to speak with HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

MARLON WHITE, Southwest Guilford

Southwest Guilford football coach Marlon White previews the Southeast Guilford game

EARL BATES, Southeast Guilford

Southeast Guilford football coach Earl Bates previews the Southwest Guilford game
Grims SE (copy)

Southeast Guilford coach Earl Bates' football team is 1-2 in the Metro 4-A and 4-2 overall heading into Friday night's game against Southwest Guilford.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Grimsley (3-0 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at Ragsdale (1-2, 1-5)

No. 2 Dudley (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 4-2 overall) at Northeast Guilford (1-2, 4-2)

No. 8 Northern Guilford (1-2 Metro 4-A, 3-3 overall) at No. 4 Northwest Guilford (2-1, 4-2)

Western Guilford (0-3 Metro 4-A, 6-0 overall) at No. 6 Page (2-1, 3-3)

No. 7 Southwest Guilford (2-1 Metro 4-A, 4-2 overall) at No. 5 Southeast Guilford (1-2, 4-2)

No. 9 Eastern Guilford (3-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-3 overall) at Atkins (0-3, 1-4)

Smith (1-2 Mid-State 3-A, 1-5 overall) at No. 10 Southern Guilford (3-0, 4-2)

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (0-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-5 overall) at Mooresville Pine Lake Prep (3-0, 6-0), 7 p.m.

High Point Central (0-3 Mid-State 3-A, 0-6 overall) at Rockingham County (1-2, 2-4)

High Point Christian (3-3) at Cabarrus (4-2), 7 p.m. Thursday

McMichael (2-0 Mid-State 2-A, 5-1 overall) at Morehead (1-1, 3-3)

West Stokes (1-2 Mid-State 2-A, 3-3 overall) at Andrews (1-2, 4-3)

OFF

No. 3 Reidsville (3-0 Mid-State 2-A, 6-1 overall)

