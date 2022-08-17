 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HSXtra.com Football: Coaches Clipboard

7 on 7 (copy)

Dudley football coach Steven Davis: "These guys have to make their own way. They can’t ride on the backs of those guys from last year. Each year is a new team. We might have a couple of guys who played a lot the year before, but for the most part our team consists of seniors, with a little help from the juniors and a little help from the sophomores. Each class knows that in order for them to be remembered they have to go out and do their own thing."

GREENSBORO — Dudley’s Steven Davis and Page's Doug Robertson have been coaching high school football for a long time and have state championships to show for their work. Their teams meet Friday night to open the season, as they have in recent years, in a non-conference matchup at Marion Kirby Stadium.

Both coaches spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:

STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley

DOUG ROBERTSON, Page

Page Davie football scrimmage (copy)

Page football coach Doug Robertson: "We have stronger players because they’ve been in the weight room for a full year. A lot of these guys have played for us and gotten through the hard times with us for three years and it’s certainly time to reap some of those benefits. Are we quite there yet? I think that’s something we’ll find out here in the next three or four weeks."

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

All games at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

HSXTRA.COM TOP 10

No. 1 Dudley at No. 4 Page

No. 2 Grimsley at Clayton

No. 3 Reidsville at Western Alamance

Southern Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford

No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 8 Eastern Guilford

No. 7 Northwest Guilford at East Forsyth

Oak Grove at No. 9 Southwest Guilford

Reynolds at No. 10 High Point Central, 7 p.m.

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews at Smith

Greenville Pope John Paul II at Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.

Morehead at Western Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

North Wake Saints at High Point Christian, 7 p.m.

Ragsdale at Northeast Guilford

Rockingham County at McMichael

