HSXtra.com Football: Coaches Clipboard

GREENSBORO — Dudley’s Steven Davis and Page's Doug Robertson have been coaching high school football for a long time and have state championships to show for their work. Their teams meet Friday night to open the season, as they have in recent years, in a non-conference matchup at Marion Kirby Stadium.
Both coaches spoke with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about their teams and the matchup:
STEVEN DAVIS, Dudley
DOUG ROBERTSON, Page
THIS WEEK'S GAMES
All games at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.
HSXTRA.COM TOP 10
No. 1 Dudley at No. 4 Page
No. 2 Grimsley at Clayton
No. 3 Reidsville at Western Alamance
Southern Guilford at No. 5 Southeast Guilford
No. 6 Northern Guilford at No. 8 Eastern Guilford
No. 7 Northwest Guilford at East Forsyth
Oak Grove at No. 9 Southwest Guilford
Reynolds at No. 10 High Point Central, 7 p.m.
ALSO PLAYING
Andrews at Smith
Greenville Pope John Paul II at Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m.
Morehead at Western Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Thursday
North Wake Saints at High Point Christian, 7 p.m.
Ragsdale at Northeast Guilford
Rockingham County at McMichael
