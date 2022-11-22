 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HSXtra.com football Coach's Clipboard with Reidsville's Jimmy Teague

Reidsville football coach Jimmy Teague: "We say sometimes that we think we’re all a little bit spoiled here up in Reidsville because we’ve had so much success. For us, every year is different and this has been another different year for us. We’re just excited to be playing again at Thanksgiving."

It's Thanksgiving week, and that usually means playoff football for Reidsville High School. This week is no exception, as the Rams get ready for a NCHSAA Class 2-A West fourth-round matchup with Maiden at Community Stadium.

Coach Jimmy Teague took time out from his game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup:

JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

FRIDAY'S NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES

Fourth round

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.

CLASS 4-A WEST

No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2) at No. 1 Grimsley (13-0)

CLASS 3-A WEST

No. 23 Eastern Guilford (9-4) at No. 11 Belmont South Point (12-1)

CLASS 2-A WEST

No. 5 Maiden (12-1) at No. 1 Reidsville (12-1)

