HSXtra.com football Coach's Clipboard with Reidsville's Jimmy Teague

It's Thanksgiving week, and that usually means playoff football for Reidsville High School. This week is no exception, as the Rams get ready for a NCHSAA Class 2-A West fourth-round matchup with Maiden at Community Stadium.
Coach Jimmy Teague took time out from his game prep to talk with HSXtra.com's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup:
JIMMY TEAGUE, Reidsville
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.
FRIDAY'S NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES
Fourth round
Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 5 Cornelius Hough (11-2) at No. 1 Grimsley (13-0)
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 23 Eastern Guilford (9-4) at No. 11 Belmont South Point (12-1)
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 5 Maiden (12-1) at No. 1 Reidsville (12-1)
