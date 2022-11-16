HSXtra.com football Coach's Clipboard with Reidsville's Jimmy Teague

It's the third week of the NCHSAA football playoffs, and that means the Reidsville Rams are just getting into the meat of their schedule. The perennial Class 2-A title contenders are home Friday night against Forest City Chase.
Longtime Reidsville coach Jimmy Teague took time out from his game prep to talk with the News & Record's Joe Sirera about his team and the matchup. Here are the highlights (full video interviews at HSXtra.com):
FRIDAY'S NCHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF GAMES
CLASS 4-A WEST
No. 8 Charlotte Independence (11-1) at No. 1 Grimsley (12-0), 7:30 p.m.
No. 5 Cornelius Hough (10-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (12-0), 7:30 p.m.
No. 14 Northwest Guilford (10-2) at No. 6 Matthews Weddington (11-1), 7 p.m.
CLASS 3-A WEST
No. 23 Eastern Guilford (8-4) at No. 2 West Henderson (12-0), 7:30 p.m.
CLASS 2-A WEST
No. 8 Forest City Chase (12-0) at No. 1 Reidsville (11-1), 7:30 p.m.
