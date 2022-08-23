HSXtra.com Football: Players to watch this week

HSXtra.com’s Joe Sirera looks at area high school football players who will be in the spotlight in this week’s games:

ANDREW ATTMORE, junior, QB, Dudley

Attmore was effective and efficient in his first start for the Panthers, completing 14 of 19 passes for 176 yards and a touchdown in a 26-7 win at Page. Most importantly for a Dudley team that always hangs its hat on defense, he didn't have any turnovers. The next step for Attmore is to start hitting the kinds of big plays that an offense with weapons such as senior ATH R.J. Baker and sophomore WR Nasir Newkirk can produce at any moment. A solid Southeast Guilford defense led by Camber Alcorn, Aaron Brown and Jordan Dollard should provide a good test at Tarpley Stadium.

BRICE BAKER, junior, QB, Rockingham County

Baker was a big reason why the Cougars were able to open their season with a 30-13 win at McMichael. The 5-foot-10 junior completed 17 of 22 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. He'll be challenged this week by a Morehead defense led by DT Gavin Moore, a 6-3, 260-pound senior who had eight tackles and three sacks in a 9-0 win at Western Guilford.

RYAN DEBOW, sophomore, RB, Northwest Guilford

There are some givens in the Vikings' high-powered offense: WB Tanner Ballou and WRs Trent Cloud and Bristol Carter. Diminutive senior RB Mike Godette is also important to the Northwest attack, but the X-factor is Debow. He provided some power running Friday night in a 49-38 shootout loss at East Forsyth, with 25 yards and two touchdowns on five carries. His ability to run between the tackles when Northwest spreads out a defense could open things up on the perimeter against a very good North Davidson team this week.

MITCHELL SUMMERS, sophomore, RB, Grimsley

Summers introduced himself to Triad football fans with a 129-yard, two-touchdown performance Friday night in a 44-7 win at Clayton. The Whirlies also moved the ball through the air as expected, but maintaining balance will be a key in this week's marquee game against Reagan at Jamieson Stadium. The Raiders feature a veteran defense, led by senior DE and Duke commit Semaj Turner, that gave Grimsley problems last year in a 21-19 Whirlies win on the road.