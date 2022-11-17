HSXtra.com football playoff scouting reports: Round 3

Friday's games

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 8 CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE (11-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (12-0), 7:30 p.m., WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM, WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com and TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: There are no "easy" matchups in Class 4-A West after the first round, and this is proof. Independence is averaging 43.7 points and holding opponents to an average of 12.2, and the Patriots are a No. 8 seed. Sophomore QB Justin Little has thrown for 2,769 yards and 26 touchdowns and run for 555 and 12 TDs. Five of his receivers have caught at least 24 passes and three of his running backs have 460 yards or more on the ground. Defensively, E/LB Josh Iseah (16 TFLs, 3½ sacks, 2 INTs) and E Kaden Thomas (15 TFLs, 4½ sacks) are the playmakers, along with S Quentin Reddish (5 INTs). Grimsley lived up to its No. 1 seed Saturday in a 42-30 win over Charlotte Catholic. QB Ryan Stephens (1,724 yards passing, 17 TDs, 1 INT, 909 yards rushing, 20 TDs) and WRs Terrell Anderson (48 catches, 920 yards, 8 TDs) and Alex Taylor (54 catches, 878 yards, 11 TDs) have raised their game in the postseason, with Anderson and Taylor also contributing in the secondary. And let's not forget about RB Mitchell Summers (1,578 yards, 17 TDs). DE Bryce Davis (21 TFLs, 11 sacks) has emerged as a star alongside fellow sophomore Andre Hill and senior Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett, and the pressure from that trio has helped Fred Sellars pick off five passes. These teams are loaded with talent and should put on a show.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 14 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (10-2) at NO. 6 MATTHEWS WEDDINGTON (11-1), 7 p.m.

The essentials: Northwest Guilford rallied for a 33-27 win Saturday night at Watauga after junior QB Tanner Ballou suffered an injury to his left (non-throwing) wrist that ended his season. Senior Bristol Carter moved over from wide receiver and ran for 159 yards and a TD, and the entire Vikings team raised its game to come home from Boone with the win. The athleticism that earned Carter a baseball scholarship to national power East Carolina was on full display and will be needed again Friday night at Weddington. Northwest will have to lean on senior RB Mike Godette (1,558 yards, 12 TDs), while finding creative ways to get the football to WRs Trenton Cloud (67 catches, 984 yards, 13 TDs) and Prince Brown (30 catches, 489 yards, 6 TDs). Weddington's only loss was to NCISAA power Charlotte Providence Day (52-32) in Week 2, but unlike recent Warriors teams this one looks a bit more vulnerable defensively after giving up 38 points to Charlotte Christian, 52 to Providence Day and 32 to West Forsyth.

CLASS 3-A WEST, NO. 23 EASTERN GUILFORD (8-4) at NO. 2 WEST HENDERSON (12-0), 7:30 p.m.

The essentials: The postseason ride continues for Eastern Guilford with a 200-plus-mile trip to Hendersonville. Since losing to Dudley 51-13 to close the regular season, the Wildcats have scored 114 points in wins at Monroe Parkwood and Asheville Erwin. The key has been the blocking of the group they call the "Big Cats" and the running of Jaiden Evans. The senior has rushed for an absurd 678 yards and 10 TDs in the playoffs, while senior QB Tyreik Boyd (1,668 yards, 23 TDs, 2 INTs) continues to take care of the ball and make big plays. Eastern's defense has been shaky (135 points against in the last three games) and will be challenged by a West Henderson team that is averaging 43.2 points per game behind QB Lukas Kachilo (3,171 yards, 41 TDs passing, 328 yards, 9 TDs rushing) and WR Truitt Manuel (87 catches, 1,334 yards, 25 TDs). The Falcons' defense also specializes in big plays, with 34 sacks and 32 turnovers forced. Eastern needs to control the ball and limit West Henderson's possessions to pull off a third straight upset.

CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 8 FOREST CITY CHASE (12-0) at NO. 1 REIDSVILLE (11-1), 7:30 p.m., streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

The essentials: After a Week 2 loss at Page, Reidsville has found its identity and has looked every bit the No. 1 seed in 2-A West during the playoffs. The Rams haven't been quite as prolific offensively as they were in recent years, but they're still averaging 43.5 points per game. QB Al Lee (1,693 yards, 24 TDs, 5 INTs) has made the plays he's needed to make, and Jeremiah Redd (623 yards, 8 TDs) has helped balance the attack. Reidsville's defense has scored seven TDs of its own and forced 38 turnovers, 12 of them interceptions by freshman ATH Dionte Neal (38 catches, 625 yards, 8 TDs), who leads the state. Chase, a program the Rams beat 56-24 in the second round of last year's playoffs, is averaging 51.7 points per game behind QBs Jalen Rudisill (1,582 yards, 22 TDs rushing) and Tanner McSwain (973 yards, 12 TDs passing), who split snaps. The biggest playmaker for the Trojans is WR Taivon Derisma (25 catches, 705 yards, 13 TDs). Expect the scoreboard at Community Stadium to get some work in this game.

ALSO PLAYING

Class 4-A West, No. 5 Cornelius Hough (10-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (12-0), 7:30 p.m., WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com