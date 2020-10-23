HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 50, High Point Christian 20

What
NCISAA football
Where
High Point Athletic Complex
Why the Cougars lost
Once Rabun Gap was able to cut down on penalties (12 for 90 yards in the first half), the Eagles were simply too big and too deep for High Point Christian. QB Aidan Semo had time to play pitch-and-catch with his big, speedy receivers against a young Cougars secondary, and with the lead Rabun Gap was able to wear down a battered defense with 135 yards on the ground in the third quarter. The Eagles scored on their last eight possessions.
“When you’ve got three freshmen on the field on defense, we’re putting those kids in some tough spots,” said High Point Christian coach Scott Bell. “It’s not their fault. It’s what we have and the roster that we have.”
Stars
Rabun Gap — QB Aidan Semo 13-of-21 passing, 273 yards, 4 TDs; ATH Coleman Bryson TD catch, TD run, interception; ATH Tucker Holloway TD catch, TD run; WR Marlin Klein 6 catches, 106 yards, 2 TDs; RB Pato Torres 17 carries, 92 yards.
High Point Christian — QB Luke Homol 12-of-25 passing, 176 yards, 3 TDs, 2 INTs, 16 carries, 90 yards; WR Isaiah Sanders 4 catches, 79 yards, 3 TDs.
The big plays
After falling behind 12-0 in the first quarter, Rabun Gap scored three touchdowns in the final 4:29 of the first half — all on passes by Aidan Semo — to take control of the game.
Three things we learned
1. Rabun Gap was just too much for the Cougars. Whether it was the size of Rabun Gap’s linemen and receivers or the size of their roster (more than 50 players dressed compared with 30 for High Point Christian), the Eagles won the numbers game after the first quarter. After holding Rabun Gap 129 yards to 26 in the opening 12 minutes, the Cougars gave up 440 yards in the final three quarters.
2. Isaiah Sanders is emerging as a playmaker for High Point Christian. The sophomore receiver built on a two-catch, 100-yard, TD game Oct. 16 against Matthews Covenant Day with four catches for 79 yards and three TDs. With Sanders, senior Jackson Clark and juniors Myles Crisp and Jalen Smith, receiver is the deepest position on the Cougars’ roster. “I feel like I’m underrated right now,” Sanders said. “But when I hear my number called, I feel like I can shine. I just have to be ready to take the challenge.”
3. Injuries are catching up with the Cougars. Numerous players left the game with an assortment of injuries and cramps, making it a long night for the certified athletics trainers on the High Point Christian sideline and for the players on the field. A number of players who don’t usually go both ways were forced to do so, often at unfamiliar positions. “With the injuries it was one thing after another,” Bell said. “It shrunk our playbook a lot.”
What they said
“They did a great job in the first quarter, not just bottling up the run but the pass as well, forced us into long yardage and into a bunch of mistakes. … We saw some things we could to maneuver guys with different formations and capitalize on hiding some guys. We hid Coleman Bryson at fullback, ran a wheel (route for a 43-yard touchdown) and that kind of got us going a little bit.” — Joe Sturdivant, Rabun Gap coach
“We have to see if we can get better. (Rabun Gap) was amazing, and we just have to come back next week, be humble and be ready to play.” — Isaiah Sanders, High Point Christian receiver
“We didn’t play our best game. That’s a game where we should’ve competed and it should’ve been a closer game, but we have to give credit to the other team because they are a heck of a football team. They’re big, physical and they use it to their advantage. … I’m proud of our guys. They kept playing hard the whole game.” — Scott Bell, High Point Christian coach
Records
Rabun Gap: 4-1.
High Point Christian: 2-1.
Up next
Rabun Gap: Indian Trail Metrolina Christian, Oct. 30.
High Point Christian: At Cabarrus Stallions, Oct. 30.
Scoring summary
Rabun Gap 0 20 10 20 – 50
High Point Christian 12 0 8 0 – 20
HPC – Isaiah Sanders 4 pass from Luke Homol (kick blocked), 1st, 3:51
HPC – Sanders 44 pass from Homol (kick blocked), 1st, 1:15
RG – Coleman Bryson 43 pass from Aidan Semo (Dominik Sojat kick), 2nd, 4:29
RG – Marlin Klein 23 pass from Semo (Sojat kick), 2nd, 1:12
RG – Tucker Holloway 11 pass from Semo (kick blocked), 2nd, 17.6
RG – FG Sojat 25, 3rd, 7:47
RG – Bryson 30 run (Sojat kick), 3rd, 3:57
HPC – Sanders 16 pass from Homol (Myles Crisp pass from Homol), 3rd, 1:23
RG – Klein 24 pass from Semo (Sojat kick), 4th, 11:32
RG – Holloway 11 run (Sojat kick), 4th, 6:58
RG – Yunus Altincinar 9 run (kick failed), 4th, 3:13
Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034, and follow @JoeSireraNR on Twitter.
