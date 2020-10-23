HSXtra.com Football Quick Take: Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.) 50, High Point Christian 20

The big plays

After falling behind 12-0 in the first quarter, Rabun Gap scored three touchdowns in the final 4:29 of the first half — all on passes by Aidan Semo — to take control of the game.

Three things we learned

1. Rabun Gap was just too much for the Cougars. Whether it was the size of Rabun Gap’s linemen and receivers or the size of their roster (more than 50 players dressed compared with 30 for High Point Christian), the Eagles won the numbers game after the first quarter. After holding Rabun Gap 129 yards to 26 in the opening 12 minutes, the Cougars gave up 440 yards in the final three quarters.

2. Isaiah Sanders is emerging as a playmaker for High Point Christian. The sophomore receiver built on a two-catch, 100-yard, TD game Oct. 16 against Matthews Covenant Day with four catches for 79 yards and three TDs. With Sanders, senior Jackson Clark and juniors Myles Crisp and Jalen Smith, receiver is the deepest position on the Cougars’ roster. “I feel like I’m underrated right now,” Sanders said. “But when I hear my number called, I feel like I can shine. I just have to be ready to take the challenge.”