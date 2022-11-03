HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Playoffs Round 1

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 19 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (7-3) at NO. 14 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (8-2), 7 p.m., WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM, 104.9-FM, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: This is a rematch of Northwest's 37-10 victory at Southeast on Oct. 21. The most impressive thing about that win for the Vikings was their ability to run the ball for 386 yards against a Southeast defense that is not typically generous on the ground. RB Mike Godette had 319 of those yards, but QB Tanner Ballou also did his part by averaging nearly 30 yards per completion. The only negative for Northwest was its two first-half turnovers in the red zone. Southeast needs more from QB Bryson Serrano this time after he went 8-of-23 for 104 yards with an interception in the teams' first meeting. The Falcons also need to at least get a standoff up front after they were pushed around at times by the Vikings.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 25 PAGE (5-5) at NO. 8 CHARLOTTE INDEPENDENCE (9-1), 7 p.m.

The essentials: Page heads into the playoffs on a down note after dropping its final two regular-season games (to Grimsley and Southeast Guilford) at home. The Pirates have struggled at times offensively, thanks to turnovers and penalties, but they can run the ball with RBs Maurice Andrews and P.J. Thompson and QB Jerron Blackwell. They'll need to complete at least a few passes to keep up with an Independence team that is averaging 42.8 points per game and whose only loss was 36-35 to Charlotte Catholic. Defensively, the Patriots have 24 sacks and have forced 19 turnovers. The player to watch for Independence is sophomore QB Justin Little (2,132 yards, 21 TDs passing, 461 yards, 8 TDs rushing).

CLASS 3-A WEST, NO. 23 EASTERN GUILFORD (6-4) at NO. 10 MONROE PARKWOOD (5-5)

The essentials: Eastern Guilford has to hit the road after a 51-13 loss to Dudley to close the regular season. The Wildcats face a Parkwood team that has been outscored 274-257 this season and has committed 23 turnovers. The Wolf Pack is a run-first bunch, with four backs rushing for at least 210 yards. S Demarion Reynolds (19 TFLs, 7½ sacks) and E Declan Sullins (10½ TFLs, 4½ sacks) lead the Parkwood defense. Eastern needs to get its running game going, something it was unable to do against Dudley. QB Tyreik Boyd has done a great job of taking care of the football (20 TDs to 1 INT) and should have some opportunities to get the ball downfield.

CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE GROVE (7-3) at NO. 16 McMICHAEL (7-3), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

The essentials: This would be a tough matchup for McMichael under normal circumstances, but the Phoenix will be without senior Brady Elrod and sophomore Brady Dunn, who were injured in a car wreck Saturday. Providence Grove, coached by Calvin Brown, the brother of Grimsley coach Darryl Brown, plays tough defense (14.1 ppg). The Patriots are a run-first team that has had trouble with turnovers at times, throwing 12 interceptions. McMichael also wants to run the ball, with junior RB Jayden Moore (1,342 yards, 22 TDs), but can hurt opponents through the air when junior QB Jace Dunn is on his game. The Phoenix's issues have been on defense, where it gave up 127 points in its three losses.

ALSO PLAYING

Class 4-A West, No. 32 Davie County (4-6) at No. 1 Grimsley (10-0), WCOG 105.3-FM, 1320-AM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

Class 4-A West, No. 31 Southwest Guilford (5-5) at No. 2 Mooresville (9-1)

Class 3-A West, No. 27 Canton Pisgah (4-6) at No. 6 Dudley (8-2)

Class 3-A West, No. 24 Southern Guilford (6-4) at No. 9 Lenoir Hibriten (5-5)

Class 2-A West, No. 32 Madison (3-7) at No. 1 Reidsville (9-1)

Class 2-A West, No. 30 Morehead (4-6) at No. 3 Lawndale Burns (9-1)

NCISAA Division II, No. 5 High Point Christian (4-6) at No. 4 Charlotte Hickory Grove Christian (9-1), 7 p.m.