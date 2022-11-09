HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Playoffs Round 2

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 17 CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC (9-2) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (11-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday, WCOG 105.3-FM, 1320-AM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Charlotte Catholic is not your typical No. 17 seed. The Cougars' two losses were by one point each, and they have only turned over the ball twice all season. Like most Charlotte Catholic teams, this one wants to run the ball behind two tight ends and/or a wing back, but with West Virginia commit Sean Boyle at quarterback and Notre Dame commit Jack Larsen at tight the Cougars can throw the ball, too. Grimsley will try to drive the ball behind RBs Mitchell Summers (1,496 yards, 17 TDs) and Jacarion Maynard (459 yards, 7 TDs), then take shots downfield to big-play receivers Terrell Anderson (44 yards, 835 yards, 7 TDs) and Alex Taylor (51 catches, 794 yards, 10 TDs) when opportunities present themselves for QB Ryan Stephens (1,555 yards, 15 TDs, 1 INT passing, 748 yards, 16 TDs rushing). The Whirlies can't afford turnovers against a team that barely commits any and limits possessions.

CLASS 4-A WEST, NO. 14 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (9-2) at NO. 3 WATAUGA (10-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday

The essentials: Watauga wants to run the ball and run it some more behind a triple-option attack that averages 336.4 yards per game on the ground. The primary ballcarriers are senior RB William Curtis (1,231 yards, 24 TDs) and sophomore QB Maddox Greene (1,297 yards, 16 TDs). Greene has only thrown 80 passes, but 11 of them have gone for touchdowns. Six-foot-5 WR Jackson Pryor (23 catches, 433 yards, 5 TDs) is the primary downfield threat. Northwest Guilford is much more balanced offensively, with QB Tanner Ballou (2,574 yards passing, 35 TDs, 9 INTs) and RB Mike Godette (1,447 yards, 11 TDs) leading the way. WRs Trent Cloud (66 catches, 973 yards, 13 TDs), Bristol Carter (30 catches, 737 yards, 10 TDs) and Prince Brown (30 catches, 489 yards, 6 TDs) create problems all over the field. Having Carter eligible to play after an ejection last week against Southeast Guilford was reduced to a disqualification on appeal was the best news the Vikings have gotten all season.

CLASS 3-A WEST, NO. 11 BELMONT SOUTH POINT(10-1) at NO. 6 DUDLEY (9-2), 7:30 p.m. Thursday, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: If this matchup sounds familiar to Dudley fans, it's because South Point was the Panthers' opponent in last year's regional final on the road to the state championship. Dudley won that game 38-0 when it shut down the Red Raiders' ground game until the game was decided. This South Point team also is one-dimensional (58 passes all season), with freshman QB Patrick Blee (1,105 yards, 14 TDs) and senior RB Cam Medlock (1,424 yards, 27 TDs) doing most of the damage on the ground. The Red Raiders' defense will be tested by Dudley's explosive attack. QB Andrew Attmore (2,176, 28 TDs, 2 INTs) has distributed the ball efficiently to playmakers such as Nasir Newkirk (33 catches, 703 yards, 13 TDs), Koredell Bartley (24 catches, 527 yards, 6 TDs) and R.J. Baker (461 yards rushing, 184 receiving, 6 TDs in six games). Bartley and Baker are also threats to go the distance any time teams are foolish enough to kick to them. The real headliner, though, is senior DL Logan Wright (35 TFLs), who leads the state with 23½ sacks.

CLASS 2-A WEST, NO. 17 PROVIDENCE GROVE (8-3) at NO. 1 REIDSVILLE (10-1), 6:30 p.m. Thursday, streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

The essentials: Everything Providence Grove does offensively seems to involve the Cheek twins, seniors Zander (566 yards, 7 TDs rushing, 424 yards, 4 TDs receiving) and Zane (1,071 yards, 17 TDs rushing, 2 TDs receiving) and the brothers also have returned three kicks for touchdowns. Defensively, the Patriots have 87 tackles for losses and have forced 26 turnovers. Reidsville has won nine straight since a 22-14 loss at Page served as a wakeup call. The Rams aren't quite as explosive as usual offensively, but they're still averaging 42.8 points per game and dropped 76 on Madison last week with a running clock. Al Lee and Landon Denny have each had their moments at quarterback, and Que'shyne Flippen and Dionte Neal are the downfield threats. Neal, a freshman, also leads the state with 11 interceptions and is a big reason why Reidsville has forced 38 turnovers. The Rams also have 32 sacks.

ALSO PLAYING

Class 4-A West, No. 20 Mount Tabor (9-2) at No. 4 East Forsyth (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, WTOB 980-AM, 96.7-FM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com and WSJS.com

Class 3-A West, No. 23 Eastern Guilford (7-4) at No. 7 Asheville Erwin (6-5), 7 p.m. Thursday

Class 3-A West, No. 14 Boiling Springs Crest (8-3) at No. 3 Oak Grove (11-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday

NCISAA Division II, No. 5 High Point Christian (5-6) at No. 1 Asheville School (6-3), 7 p.m. Friday