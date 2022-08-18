HSXtra.com Football Scouting Reports: Week 1

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 1 DUDLEY at NO. 4 PAGE, 6:30 p.m.

The essentials: This game has lost a bit of its luster in recent years as Page has struggled, but the Pirates are trending upward and that could make for an interesting matchup. Marques Lewis won the QB job for Page and will look to get the ball into the hands of Jerron Blackwell, Parker Maynard and Nick Williamson behind an experienced offensive line. That group will be challenged by a Dudley D-line led by one of the state's best, Logan Wright. Offensively, the Panthers used Andrew Attmore and Savoi Edwards at quarterback during their scrimmages and both bring skills to the table. An offensive line rebuilt because of graduation losses just has to buy enough time to allow a dynamic group of playmakers led by R.J. Baker and Nasir Newkirk to do their thing.

NO. 6 NORTHERN GUILFORD at NO. 8 EASTERN GUILFORD

The essentials: Northern Guilford has to replace a big, talented senior class that helped the Nighthawks go 9-0 last season before one-possession losses to Grimsley to close the regular season and to Lake Norman in the first round of the playoffs. There is talent on the roster, but until it gains some experience Northern will rely heavily on QB Jack Mercer and TE/DE Vance Bolyard. Eastern Guilford won seven straight after opening last season with a loss to the Nighthawks. The only other teams to beat the Wildcats were NCHSAA Class 3-A champion Dudley and 3-A West runner-up Belmont South Point. There's plenty of talent and experience back from that Eastern squad, led by senior LB Braxton Veiga, a first-team All-Area selection as a junior. This game could be a springboard for the team that wins.

SOUTHERN GUILFORD at NO. 5 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD

The essentials: Southern Guilford's attack is built around the talents of junior QB Jamias Ferere, an outstanding athlete on the football field and the basketball court if he can stay healthy. Rydell Herbin is also back after leading the Storm in rushing as a junior. Southern is smaller up front on defense, but has some speed and athleticism. Southeast Guilford has experience at quarterback (Bryson Serrano), running back (Elijah Davis and TyShawn Wall) and receiver (Cameron Williams), but will need to mature on the offensive line. LB Camber Alcorn is back to lead the defense, along with Williams, and P/K Aidan Bonde is a weapon who can produce points or flip the field. The rivalry between these two neighboring schools should also spice up this matchup.

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews at Smith, 1 p.m. Saturday

Greenville Pope John Paul II at Bishop McGuinness, 7 p.m. Thursday

No. 2 Grimsley at Clayton, 7 p.m.

Morehead at Western Guilford, 7:30 p.m. Thursday

North Wake Saints at High Point Christian, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Northwest Guilford at East Forsyth (No. 1 in JournalNow.com Top 10), 7 p.m.

Oak Grove (No. 6 in JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 9 Southwest Guilford

Ragsdale at Northeast Guilford

No. 3 Reidsville at Western Alamance

Reynolds (No. 8 in JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 10 High Point Central, 7 p.m.

Rockingham County at McMichael