HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 10

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (5-0 Metro 4-A, 8-0 overall) at NO. 6 PAGE (4-1, 5-3), WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM

The essentials: A win would wrap up the Metro 4-A for Grimsley, but strange things can happen in rivalry games such as this one. The Whirlies are averaging 45.3 points per game behind a balanced offense directed by senior QB Ryan Stephens that features four runners (including Stephens) with at least 250 yards and multiple receiving threats in WRs Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor and TE Nolan Albright. Defensively, a line that features Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett and heavily recruited sophomores Andre Hill and Bryce Davis makes things easier for everyone else. Page has settled on athletic sophomore Jerron Blackwell at QB and runs Maurice Andrews & Co. behind a strong, experienced line. The Pirates' defense has kept them in almost every game and will have to do so again. A victory for Grimsley would be its fourth straight in the rivalry, something the Whirlies have never done.

NO. 2 DUDLEY (5-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-2 overall) at NO. 9 SOUTHERN GUILFORD (4-1, 5-3)

The essentials: Dudley has been running roughshod over everyone it's faced in the Mid-State 3-A, outscoring five opponents 241-0. Things get a little bit tougher this week as they face a Southern Guilford team that is still in the Class 3-A playoff picture despite a 34-21 loss last week at Eastern Guilford. The Storm will need a huge game from QB Jamias Ferere to hang with a Dudley team that is loaded with talent, as usual, on both sides of the ball. Junior QB Andrew Attmore has thrown for 1,487 yards with 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions, and the Panthers have six runners with at least 100 yards to balance a dynamic attack. Sophomore WRs Nasir Newkirk and Kordell Bartley are threats to score any time they touch the football. Defensively, Dudley has 111 tackles for losses and 44 sacks, including a state-leading 17 by senior Logan Wright.

NO. 4 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (4-1 Metro 4-A, 6-2 overall) at NO. 5 SOUTHEAT GUILFORD (3-2, 6-2), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: This is a matchup of two teams still in the hunt for second place in the Metro 4-A after both lost to unbeaten Grimsley. Northwest Guilford is averaging 42.3 points per game, thanks to an offense led by junior QB Tanner Ballou (1,872 yards, 28 TDs 6 INTs), RB Mike Godette (880 yards, 7 TDs rushing) and a deep receiving corps. Where the Vikings have struggled at times is on defense. Southeast Guilford, on the other hand, is giving up an average of just 14.3 points per game with a group led by DEs Jordan Dollard and Aaron Brown and LB Camber Alcorn that has forced 18 turnovers. Offensively, the Falcons will need a big game from QB Bryson Serrano and ATH Cameron Williams to keep up with Northwest's offense. Southeast's wild card might be K/P Aidan Bonde, who can flip the field with his punts or win a close game with a field goal.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-6 overall) at High Point Central (1-4, 1-7)

Bishop McGuinness (0-4 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-7 overall) at Winston-Salem Prep (1-3, 2-5)

No. 7 Eastern Guilford (5-0 Mid-State 3-A, 5-3 overall) at Smith (2-3, 2-6)

High Point Christian (3-5) at Huntersville SouthLake Christian (0-8), 7 p.m.

Morehead (2-2 Mid-State 2-A, 4-4 overall) at Walkertown (3-1, 6-2)

Northeast Guilford (2-3 Mid-State 3-A, 5-3 overall) at Rockingham County (1-4, 2-6)

Northern Guilford (1-4 Metro 4-A, 3-5 overall) at Western Guilford (0-5, 0-8)

Ragsdale (1-4 Metro 4-A, 1-7 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-3, 4-4), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

No. 3 Reidsville (4-0 Mid-State 2-A, 7-1 overall) at No. 10 McMichael (3-1, 6-2), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

OFF

Andrews (1-4 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5 overall)