HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 11

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 7 EASTERN GUILFORD (6-0 Mid-State 3-A, 6-3 overall) at NO. 2 DUDLEY (6-0, 7-2), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: For the second time in as many years Eastern Guilford and Dudley meet in Week 11 to decide the Mid-State 3-A championship. Both have dominated their conference opponents, with Eastern outscoring them 300-56 and Dudley pitching a shutout, 287-0. Eastern does it with a balanced offense that features the passing of QB Tyreik Boyd (1,387 yards, 20 TDs, INT) and the running of Jaiden Evans (702 yards, 11 TDs in 6 games) and Javen Cole (609 yards, 6 TDs), as well as a fast, hard-hitting defense led by senior DE/LB Braxton Veiga (11 TFLs, 6 sacks, INT). Dudley counters with a typically high-powered offense directed by QB Andrew Attmore (1,724 yards, 21 TDs, 2 INTs) and featuring four backs with at least 300 yards rushing, led by senior Jailen Hicks (628 yards, 10.1 ypc, 5 TDs). A big-play WR corps is headlined by sophomores Nasir Newkirk (25 catches, 502 yards, 9 TDs) and Kordell Bartley (18 catches, 406 yards, 5 TDs). The biggest star for the Panthers may be senior DT Logan Wright, who has a state-leading 19 of Dudley's 52 sacks.

NO. 8 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (3-3 Metro 4-A, 5-4 overall) at NO. 4 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (5-1, 7-2), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Northwest Guilford has already locked up second place in the Metro, but this is still a huge game for the Vikings as they seek a home game in the first round of the NCHSAA playoffs. Southwest Guilford also is headed for the postseason, but has struggled in recent weeks. The key for the Cowboys is getting more out of an offense that has three runners with at least 400 yards and needs to be more consistent throwing the football (46 percent completions, 8 INTs). Defensively, Southwest is anchored by senior DL Kyler Puckett (22 TFLs, 5 sacks). Northwest's high-scoring offense (41.7 ppg) is directed by junior Tanner Ballou (2,110 yards, 30 TDs, 8 INTs), who always seems to know when to hand it off to RB Mike Godette (1,199 yards rushing, 8 TDs) or get the ball in the hands of WRs Trenton Cloud (57 catches, 812 yards, 12 TDs) and Bristol Carter (24 catches, 585 yards, 9 TDs). The Vikings aren't as strong defensively, but 104 of the 217 points they've surrendered came in their two losses (to unbeaten East Forsyth and Grimsley).

NO. 6 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (3-3 Metro 4-A, 6-3 overall) at NO. 5 PAGE (4-2, 5-4)

The essentials: This game matches two of the teams fighting for third in the Metro behind Grimsley and Northwest Guilford. Southeast is coming off a disappointing 37-10 loss to Northwest, while Page battled back but fell 27-22 to Grimsley. Southeast's three losses have all been at home and by similar scores, so maybe playing on the road will help the Falcons. They're led by senior QB Bryson Serrano (1,158 yards, 14 TDs, 8 INTs), who has to take care of the ball and be efficient to sustain drives against a Page team that uses a similar formula. The Pirates did everything they could on both sides of the ball to have a chance against Grimsley, but the Whirlies' receivers made just enough big plays to win the game. Page does most of its damage on the ground, with RB Maurice Andrews (774 yards, 4 TDs) and QB Jerron Blackwell (484 yards, 6 TDs), so avoiding turnovers is a must.

ALSO PLAYING

High Point Central (1-5 Mid-State 3-A, 1-8) at No. 9 Southern Guilford (4-2, 5-4)

Huntersville Christ the King (3-2 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 7-2 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-5, 1-8), 7 p.m.

No. 10 McMichael (3-2 Mid-State 2-A, 6-3 overall) at North Forsyth (0-5, 3-6)

Morehead (2-3 Mid-State 2-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 3 Reidsville (5-0, 8-1), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

Northern Guilford (2-4 Metro 4-A, 4-5 overall) at No. 1 Grimsley (6-0, 9-0), WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3 FM

Rabun Gap Nacoochee, Ga. (6-3) at High Point Christian (4-5)

Rockingham County (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 3-6 overall) at Atkins (1-5, 2-6), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Smith (2-4 Mid-State 3-A, 2-7 overall) at Northeast Guilford (2-4, 5-4)

Walkertown (4-1 Mid-State 2-A, 7-2 overall) at Andrews (1-4, 4-5), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Western Guilford (0-6 Metro 4-A, 0-9 overall) at Ragsdale (1-5, 1-8)