HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 2

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

NO. 5 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (1-0) at NO. 1 DUDLEY (1-0), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Southeast Guilford leaned on RB TyShawn Wall (13 carries, 110 yards, TD, 2 catches, 26 yards) and a defense that had five sacks and forced five turnovers in a 44-13 win over Southern Guilford. Traveling to Dudley will be a completely different level of challenge for the Falcons in the latest renewal of their rivalry. The fall 2021 NCHSAA Class 3-A champions opened with a 26-7 win at Page in which the Panthers scored on the ground, through the air, on defense and on special teams. QB Andrew Attmore took what the defense gave him and took care of the football (14-of-19 passing, 175 yards, TD) while utilizing WR Nasir Newkirk (3 catches, 56 yards), and R.J. Baker, Jailen Hicks and L.J. Southern all contributed to a diverse running game. Logan Wright (1½ sacks) and DB D.J. Parker (2 INTs) were the defensive playmakers against Page.

REAGAN (1-0, No. 3 in JournalNow.com Top 10) at NO. 2 GRIMSLEY (1-0), WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3 FM, streaming at TobaccoRoadSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Reagan brings one of the state's best offensive lines to Jamieson Stadium, and the Raiders will try to establish the running game behind a group led by Sam Pendleton, Spencer Webb and Spencer Schaper. Reagan's offense had the most success in a 31-24 win over North Davidson when QBs Makhi Purvis and Luke Collins were running the ball, and Collins also contributed as a receiver, defensive back and punter. Duke commit Semaj Turner leads a defense that picked off three passes. Grimsley went on the road and rolled to a 44-7 win over Clayton as senior Ryan Stephens and freshman Faizon Brandon each got reps at quarterback and combined to complete 14 of 21 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns. Junior WRs Terrell Anderson (6 catches, 102 yards, TD) and Alex Taylor (5 catches, 87 yards, 2 TDs) were known weapons coming into the season, but sophomore RB Mitchell Summers (21 carries, 129 yards, 2 TDs) had a breakout game. Grimsley's 21-19 comeback win last season in Pfafftown was a battle to the end, and this year's game should be, too.

NO. 3 REIDSVILLE (1-0) at NO. 7 PAGE (0-1), WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM and 104.9-FM

The essentials: This game is a reunion of sorts, with former Reidsville player and coach Doug Robertson in his third season as Page's coach. The Pirates hung around for a half in last year's game before the Rams pulled away to win 42-13 in Reidsville. Page is stronger and deeper this year, but struggled offensively in a season-opening loss to Dudley. The Pirates will need some big plays from the likes of ATH Jerron Blackwell and QB/WR Nick Williamson if they're going to pull an upset, because the Rams are going to score some points. Reidsville had nearly 500 yards of total offense in a season-opening 44-7 win at Western Alamance, and the Rams were also stout defensively (6 sacks, 2 INTs).

ALSO PLAYING

Andrews (1-0) at High Point Central (0-1), 7 p.m.

Bartlett Yancey (1-0) at McMichael (0-1)

Bishop McGuinness (0-1) at South Stokes (0-1)

No. 8 Eastern Guilford (0-1) at Williams (0-1)

Glenn (0-1) at Ragsdale (0-1)

High Point Christian (1-0) at Harrells Christian (1-0), 7 p.m.

Morehead (1-0) at No. 10 Rockingham County (1-0), streaming at rceno.com/sports/

North Davidson (0-1) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (0-1), 7 p.m.

Northeast Guilford (1-0) at Western Guilford (0-1)

Smith (0-1) at No. 4 Northern Guilford (1-0)

Southern Guilford (0-1) at Providence Grove (1-0)

No. 9 Southwest Guilford (0-1) at Reynolds (1-0), 7 p.m.