HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 3

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. Friday unless noted.

EASTERN ALAMANCE (2-0) at NO. 3 NORTHERN GUILFORD (2-0)

The essentials: After routing Eastern Guilford and Smith, Northern Guilford gets its first test of the season. Eastern Alamance is averaging a balanced 218.5 yards per game on the ground and 178.0 through the air and is led by sophomore RB Tyrek Samuel (402 yards, 6 TDs rushing). Northern's offense has been led again this year by QB Jack Mercer (637 yards, 6 TDs passing, 188 yards, 2 TDs rushing), but the Nighthawks also have gotten significant contributions from RBs Mark Johnson and Jaden McInnis and WR Tyler Mosca. The Northern defense is averaging four sacks per game and will need to be stout against the run.

DURHAM HILLSIDE (2-0) at NO. 4 DUDLEY (1-1), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Hillside was the only team to beat Dudley last season on the Panthers' road to the NCHSAA Class 3-A championship and looks strong again, outscoring opponents 103-18 while averaging 286 yards on the ground and 248 through the air. Defense hasn't been the problem for Dudley, offense has. The Panthers have only scored three offensive touchdowns and have been derailed by penalties and missed assignments in beating Page 26-7 and losing 23-7 to Southeast Guilford. A group that features ATH R.J. Baker, WR Nasir Newkirk and RB Kordell Bartley shouldn't stay quiet for long, but a defeat Friday would leave Dudley with back-to-back losses on the field for the first time since 2012.

NO. 5 PAGE (1-1) at MOUNT TABOR (2-0, No. 2 in JournalNow.com Top 10), WCOG 1320-AM and 105.3-FM

The essentials: Page is looking to build on a 22-14 win over Reidsville, but it won't be easy against Mount Tabor. The Spartans have dynamic playmakers in QB Semaj Reaves-Smith, RB Gio Caesar and WR J.J. Peterkin and feature some physically imposing linemen, led by Austin Pittman. Mount Tabor's defense is fast and aggressive and has given up just seven points in each of its first two games. Page leans on its offensive line, a group that stepped up last week after being dominated by Dudley in a season-opening loss. QB Nick Williamson will need to be sharp for the Pirates, and special teams could be a factor in a game that figures to be close and low-scoring.

ALSO PLAYING

Eastern Guilford (0-2) at Western Alamance (1-1)

Graham (0-2) at Bishop McGuinness (0-2), 7 p.m.

High Point Central (0-2) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (1-1), streaming at WSJS.com

McMichael (1-1) at South Stokes (1-1)

Northeast Guilford (2-0) at No. 10 Morehead (2-0)

Ragsdale (0-2) at Oak Grove (2-0, No. 4 in JournalNow.com Top 10)

Raleigh Grace Christian (0-2) at High Point Christian (2-0), 7 p.m.

Reynolds (1-1, No. 9 in JournalNow.com Top 10) at No. 6 Northwest Guilford (1-0), 7 p.m.

Rockingham County (1-1) at No. 7 Reidsville (1-1), 7:30 p.m. Thursday

Thomasville (2-0) at No. 9 Andrews (2-0)

Western Guilford (0-2) at Southern Guilford (2-0)

OFF

No. 1 Grimsley (2-0)

No. 2 Southeast Guilford (2-0)

Smith (0-2)