HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 4

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

SOUTHERN PINES PINECREST (2-1) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (3-0), WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM

The essentials: Pinecrest wants to run the ball, and stopping the run was an issue for Grimsley in the first half of its 40-34 win over Reagan in Week 2. But the Whirlies made some adjustments in the second half that could prove handy when they take on a Patriots team that averages 300 yards per game on the ground, led by senior RB Nahjiir Seagraves (628 yards, 7 TDs). When Pinecrest junior QB Mason Konen does throw the ball, it's usually to senior WR Hunter Neifert (13 catches, 167 yards, 2 TDs). Grimsley counters with sophomore RB Mitchell Summers (387 yards, 4 TDs) and a pair of dangerous WRs, Terrell Anderson (9 catches, 144 yards, TD) and Alex Taylor (9 catches, 149 yards, 3 TDs). Whether Ryan Stephens or Faizon Brandon is taking the snaps, the Whirlies will have to account for Pinecrest junior LB Jaden Baptist (9 TFLs, 4 sacks, 2 INTs).

DURHAM JORDAN (1-2) at NO. 2 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (2-0), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Southeast Guilford is coming off a 28-7 victory at Dudley in Week 2 that might not have been as big an upset as it seemed when you consider that the Falcons have won three of the last six meetings. Still, it was a statement win that could have Southeast looking ahead to its home matchup with No. 1-ranked Grimsley on Sept. 16. Southeast is winning with a defense that has forced seven turnovers and has nine sacks in two games, complementing a balanced offense directed by senior QB Bryson Serrano. Jordan is averaging 36.7 points per game, but hasn't seen a defense as strong as Southeast's group, and the visitors from Durham are giving up an average of 40.3 per game.

EASTERN ALAMANCE (3-0) at NO. 6 REIDSVILLE (2-1), WMYV-48

The essentials: Eastern Alamance comes in averaging over 300 yards per game on the ground, which is not good news for a Reidsville defense that gave up 319 in a Week 2 loss at Page. The Rams will have to contain sophomore RB Tyrek Samuel (708 yards, 9 TDs), but Eastern Alamance is far from one-dimensional as junior QB Jason Ball has completed 67 percent of his passes for 425 yards and three touchdowns. Reidsville's offense tilts more toward the pass, with QBs Al Lee and Landon Denny combining for 577 yards and nine TDs. This would be a good game for Rams junior ATH Que'shyne Flippen (352 all-purpose yards) to break out. He's dangerous as a receiver, runner and kick returner.

ALSO PLAYING

Bishop McGuinness (1-2) at North Raleigh Christian (2-1), 7 p.m.

High Point Christian (3-0) at Asheville Christian (0-3), 7 p.m.

Martinsville, Va. (1-0) at Morehead (2-1), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

McMichael (2-1) at Carver (1-2), 7 p.m.

Parkland (0-2) at No. 10 Andrews (2-1), WSJS 600-AM, 93.7-FM, 101.5-FM, 103.1-FM, 104.9-FM

Smith (0-2) at Randleman (2-1)

OFF

No. 3 Northern Guilford (2-1)

No. 3 Dudley (1-2)

No. 5 Northwest Guilford (2-1)

No. 7 Page (1-2)

No. 8 Southwest Guilford (2-1)

No. 9 Northeast Guilford (3-0)

Eastern Guilford (0-3)

High Point Central (0-3)

Ragsdale (0-3)

Rockingham County (1-2)

Southern Guilford (1-2)

Western Guilford (0-3)