HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 5

NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (0-0 Metro 4-A, 3-0 overall) at NO. 2 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (0-0, 3-0), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

NO. 10 ANDREWS (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-1 overall) at NO. 6 REIDSVILLE (0-0, 3-1)

The essentials: These teams have identical records heading into conference play, but have played very different schedules to this point. The three teams Andrews beat are 0-9; the teams Reidsville beat are 6-5. Still, this is an opportunity for the Red Raiders to show how much they've improved from 1-8 last season behind junior QB Timothy Ratley. Reidsville found a way to beat a very good Eastern Alamance team 35-28 last week, but still has some things to clean up defensively and on special teams. The Rams remain the team to beat in the Mid-State 2-A until proven otherwise.

NO. 7 PAGE (0-0 Metro 4-A, 1-2 overall) at NO. 8 SOUTHWEST GUILFORD (0-0, 2-1), WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM, streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: While Grimsley and Southeast Guilford are playing for the right to be called the favorite in the Metro 4-A, Page and Southwest Guilford have the potential to be factors in the conference race. The Pirates and the Cowboys are improved and have talent at a number of positions. Junior Maurice Andrews is a power back with a strong Page offensive line in front of him, but he would have more room to run if QB Nick Williamson could hit some downfield shots. A solid Pirates defense will be tested by a Southwest Guilford offense led by junior ATH Corbin Wilson and senior RB Lawrence Higgs. The Cowboys' strength defensively is in the box, where seniors Kyler Puckett and Hunter Kane are disruptive.

NO. 9 NORTHEAST GUILFORD (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 3-0 overall) at EASTERN GUILFORD (0-0, 0-3)

The essentials: Northeast Guilford is 3-0 for the first time since 2011. The Rams' opponents are a combined 2-8, but this is still a big step forward as coach Mark Raynor rebuilds the program. Northeast has won with a defense that is giving up an average of less than 10 points per game and has seven sacks and seven takeaways. The offense is led by big-play ATH Barry Tate. Eastern Guilford has really missed injured RB Jaiden Evans, but the bigger problem has been a defense that has given up nearly 38 points per game. This matchup is a chance for Northeast to prove its start is no fluke or for Eastern to start fresh in the Mid-State 3-A.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-1 overall) at Smith (0-0, 0-3)

Bishop McGuinness (0-0 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-3 overall) at Community School of Davidson (0-0, 2-1)

No. 3 Dudley (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at High Point Central (0-0, 0-3), WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3 FM

North Forsyth (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at Morehead (0-0, 2-2)

No. 5 Northwest Guilford (0-0 Metro 4-A, 2-1 overall) at Western Guilford (0-0, 0-3)

Ragsdale (0-0 Metro 4-A, 0-0 overall) at No. 3 Northern Guilford (0-0, 2-1)

Southern Guilford (0-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at Rockingham County (0-0, 1-2)

West Stokes (0-0 Mid-State 2-A, 2-1 overall) at McMichael (0-0, 3-1), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

OFF

High Point Christian (3-1)