HSXtra.com football scouting reports: Week 6

Kickoffs at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

NO. 4 NORTHWEST GUILFORD (1-0 Metro 4-A, 3-1 overall) at NO. 1 GRIMSLEY (1-0 Metro 4-A, 4-0), WCOG 1320-AM, 105.3-FM

The essentials: Northwest Guilford QB Tanner Ballou (937 yards, 14 TDs, 3 INTs) and WRs Bristol Carter (12 catches, 223 yards, 5 TDs) and Trent Cloud (31 catches, 362 yards, 6 TDs) are a handful, and RB Mike Godette (437 yards, 3 TDs) provides a ground complement to the aerial show. Even without Mitchell Summers on Friday night at Southeast, Grimsley moved the ball consistently on the ground with RBs Jacarion Maynard and Khalil Stimpson. Both Whirlies QBs — senior Ryan Stephens and freshman Faizon Brandon — can also run the ball and have WRs Terrell Anderson and Alex Taylor and TE Nolan Albright as big targets. Where Grimsley has a clear advantage is with a huge defensive line that features Georgia commit Jamaal Jarrett and sophomores Andre Hill and Bryce Davis.

NO. 7 NORTHERN GUILFORD (0-1 Metro 4-A, 2-2 overall) at NO. 2 SOUTHEAST GUILFORD (0-1, 3-1)

The essentials: It may seem early to call this an elimination game in the Metro 4-A, but nobody is winning the conference with two league losses. Both of these teams are dealing with significant injuries. Northern Guilford QB Jack Mercer left Friday's 38-37 loss to Ragsdale with a concussion, and Southeast Guilford ATH Cameron Williams went out of the Falcons' 35-7 loss to Grimsley in the first half with a shoulder injury. Sophomore Alexander Marsh replaced Mercer and had some positive moments, but Southeast's defense can cause headaches for even the most experienced quarterback. If Williams can't go, the Falcons will have to replace his production in a number of areas by committee. As much as Mercer's absence might be a concern for Northern, a bigger worry might be a defense that has given up 78 points in its last two games.

RAGSDALE (1-0 Metro 4-A, 1-3 overall) at NO. 6 PAGE (1-0, 2-2), streaming at GreensboroSportsRadio.com

The essentials: Ragsdale comes into this matchup with momentum after edging Northern Guilford 38-37, while Page won a defensive battle at Southwest Guilford, 10-7. The connection between QB Devin Hackstall (519 yards, 5 TDs, INT) and WR Deshawn Cuyler (22 catches, 336 yards, 2 TDs) has been the focal point of Ragsdale's offense. Page has had success with a ground game led by Maurice Andrews (279 yards, 2 TDs) and P.J. Thompson (176 yards, 3 TDs), but has struggled to score (13.3 ppg) because of turnovers and an inconsistent passing game. The lower the score, the better the Pirates' chances.

ALSO PLAYING

Atkins (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 1-2 overall) at No. 3 Dudley (1-0, 2-2)

Carver (0-1 Catawba Shores 2-A/1-A, 1-4 overall) at Bishop McGuinness (0-1, 1-4), 7 p.m.

No. 10 Eastern Guilford (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overall) at High Point Central (0-1, 0-4), 7 p.m. Thursday

High Point Christian (3-1) at Matthews Covenant Day (4-0), 7 p.m.

No. 9 McMichael (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at Andrews (0-1, 3-2)

Northeast Guilford (0-1 Mid-State 3-A, 3-1 overall) at Southern Guilford (1-0, 2-2)

No. 5 Reidsville (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 4-1 overall) at North Forsyth (0-1, 2-2)

Smith (1-0 Mid-State 3-A, 1-3 overall) at Rockingham County (0-1, 1-3), streaming at RockinghamUpdateSports.com

Western Guilford (0-1 Metro 4-A, 0-4 overall) at No. 8 Southwest Guilford (0-1, 2-2)

OFF

Morehead (1-0 Mid-State 2-A, 3-2 overall)